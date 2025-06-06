Labor shortage supports wage growth, but in real terms it has slowed - NBU

$41.470.01
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 12645 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 73056 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

June 5, 02:42 PM • 127281 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

June 5, 02:25 PM • 96035 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

June 5, 12:51 PM • 90339 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

June 5, 11:49 AM • 87381 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65185 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

June 5, 08:39 AM • 92110 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65300 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50626 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Publications
Exclusives
Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 48070 views

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

June 6, 01:38 AM • 21464 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 56065 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

June 6, 03:23 AM • 30989 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

June 6, 03:29 AM • 24073 views
Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 81278 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 167690 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 175285 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
June 4, 06:24 AM • 232813 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 273408 views
Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 1084 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 115982 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 80665 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 123844 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 348328 views
Labor shortage supports wage growth, but in real terms it has slowed - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

The labor market is recovering, but the shortage of workers is holding back real wage growth. Employees' expectations regarding wages correspond to employers' offers.

The shortage of workers in Ukraine supports the growth of nominal wages, but in real terms it has slowed down. This is stated in the macroeconomic and monetary review of the National Bank (June 2025), reports UNN.

Details

"The labor market is reviving: the number of vacancies and resumes is growing. Thanks to the increase in labor supply, the shortage of personnel has eased somewhat. Job seekers' expectations regarding wages are comparable to employers' offers, which limits the potential for a more significant increase in wages in the future," the review says.

It is noted that in May, both the number of new vacancies and resumes increased (on average, vacancies increased by 7% y/y, and resumes by 36% y/y).

Salaries of officials in Ukraine have increased by 20% in the third year of the war – Ministry of Finance28.05.25, 15:39 • 2474 views

The outpacing growth of resumes, as noted, has somewhat mitigated the problem of staff shortages, although it remains significant and continues to limit the activities of enterprises. At the same time, it is indicated that there is also a significant mismatch between professions.

The shortage of workers continues to support the growth of nominal wages, but high inflation leads to a slower increase in real wages

- stated in the review.

According to job search sites, as well as a study by the State Employment Service, job seekers' expectations regarding wages are comparable to employers' offers, which limits the potential for a more significant increase in wages in the future, the NBU said. It is also reported that the role of non-price methods of competition for employees is growing (provision of housing, remote work, etc.).

Addition

In April, the National Bank's inflation report stated that wages in Ukraine may increase in 2025-2027 due to a shortage of labor. The projected growth is at the level of 3-4% per year.

The Ministry of Economy reported in April that the trend towards an increase in the average monthly salary in Ukraine has not stopped. In 2024, it increased from 21,473 to 24,153 hryvnias.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
