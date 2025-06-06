Labor shortage supports wage growth, but in real terms it has slowed - NBU

The shortage of workers in Ukraine supports the growth of nominal wages, but in real terms it has slowed down. This is stated in the macroeconomic and monetary review of the National Bank (June 2025), reports UNN.

Details

"The labor market is reviving: the number of vacancies and resumes is growing. Thanks to the increase in labor supply, the shortage of personnel has eased somewhat. Job seekers' expectations regarding wages are comparable to employers' offers, which limits the potential for a more significant increase in wages in the future," the review says.

It is noted that in May, both the number of new vacancies and resumes increased (on average, vacancies increased by 7% y/y, and resumes by 36% y/y).

Salaries of officials in Ukraine have increased by 20% in the third year of the war – Ministry of Finance

The outpacing growth of resumes, as noted, has somewhat mitigated the problem of staff shortages, although it remains significant and continues to limit the activities of enterprises. At the same time, it is indicated that there is also a significant mismatch between professions.

The shortage of workers continues to support the growth of nominal wages, but high inflation leads to a slower increase in real wages - stated in the review.

According to job search sites, as well as a study by the State Employment Service, job seekers' expectations regarding wages are comparable to employers' offers, which limits the potential for a more significant increase in wages in the future, the NBU said. It is also reported that the role of non-price methods of competition for employees is growing (provision of housing, remote work, etc.).

Addition

In April, the National Bank's inflation report stated that wages in Ukraine may increase in 2025-2027 due to a shortage of labor. The projected growth is at the level of 3-4% per year.

The Ministry of Economy reported in April that the trend towards an increase in the average monthly salary in Ukraine has not stopped. In 2024, it increased from 21,473 to 24,153 hryvnias.