"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 2452 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 8828 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 17252 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 36186 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 90310 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 53977 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101724 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 158565 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 112600 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107781 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Salaries of officials in Ukraine have increased by 20% in the third year of the war – Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

In April 2025, the average salary in government bodies amounted to UAH 57,200, with the highest earners being in the Accounting Chamber, NERC, and NACP. Executives receive an average of UAH 126,600.

Salaries of officials in Ukraine have increased by 20% in the third year of the war – Ministry of Finance

This year, the salaries of officials in Ukraine increased by 20% compared to last year. The Accounting Chamber, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, and the Agency for Prevention of Corruption receive the most.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details 

The average salary in the central state bodies of Ukraine in April 2025 amounted to 57.2 thousand hryvnias. Compared to April 2024 (48.0 thousand hryvnias), it increased by 19.3%.

Salary - April 2024.

Average salary - 2024.

According to the Ministry of Finance, in April 2025, 21,995 people received salaries in central state bodies, including: managers, employees of the patronage service, specialists, employees who perform maintenance functions, and workers.

Salary - April 2025.

Average salary - 2025.

Salary rating

  1. Accounting Chamber - 117.5 thousand hryvnias. Number of employees - 501.
    1. National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities - 102.0 thousand hryvnias. Number of employees - 518 people.
      1. National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) - 186.2 thousand hryvnias. Number of employees - 368 people.
        1. Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine - 83.34 thousand hryvnias. Number of employees - 270 people.
          1. National Securities and Stock Market Commission - 72.54. Number of employees - 248 people.

            TOP salaries of managers

            The average salary of managers is 126.6 thousand hryvnias.

            The highest salaries among 502 managers are in the following departments:

            • National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities - 470.4 thousand hryvnias (7 people);
              • National Agency for Prevention of Corruption - 276.3 thousand hryvnias (5 people);
                • State Agency of Ukraine for Arts and Art Education - 236.8 thousand hryvnias (2 people).

                  According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the official salary in April amounted to 19,856.19 hryvnias, which is 3,008.21 hryvnias more than in April last year (16,847.98 hryvnias).

                  Indicator of average salary for 2025.

                  Indicator of average salary for 2024

                  Let us remind you

                  The average salary in the central state bodies of Ukraine in February of this year amounted to 51.4 thousand hryvnias, increasing against 44.4 thousand last year. It increased by 15.8%. 

                  Yana Sokolivska

                  Yana Sokolivska

