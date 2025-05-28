Salaries of officials in Ukraine have increased by 20% in the third year of the war – Ministry of Finance

This year, the salaries of officials in Ukraine increased by 20% compared to last year. The Accounting Chamber, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, and the Agency for Prevention of Corruption receive the most.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details

The average salary in the central state bodies of Ukraine in April 2025 amounted to 57.2 thousand hryvnias. Compared to April 2024 (48.0 thousand hryvnias), it increased by 19.3%.

Salary - April 2024.

Average salary - 2024.

According to the Ministry of Finance, in April 2025, 21,995 people received salaries in central state bodies, including: managers, employees of the patronage service, specialists, employees who perform maintenance functions, and workers.

Salary - April 2025.

Average salary - 2025.

Salary rating

Accounting Chamber - 117.5 thousand hryvnias. Number of employees - 501. National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities - 102.0 thousand hryvnias. Number of employees - 518 people. National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) - 186.2 thousand hryvnias. Number of employees - 368 people. Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine - 83.34 thousand hryvnias. Number of employees - 270 people. National Securities and Stock Market Commission - 72.54. Number of employees - 248 people.

TOP salaries of managers

The average salary of managers is 126.6 thousand hryvnias.

The highest salaries among 502 managers are in the following departments:

National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities - 470.4 thousand hryvnias (7 people);

National Agency for Prevention of Corruption - 276.3 thousand hryvnias (5 people);

State Agency of Ukraine for Arts and Art Education - 236.8 thousand hryvnias (2 people).

According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the official salary in April amounted to 19,856.19 hryvnias, which is 3,008.21 hryvnias more than in April last year (16,847.98 hryvnias).

Indicator of average salary for 2025.

Indicator of average salary for 2024:

Let us remind you

The average salary in the central state bodies of Ukraine in February of this year amounted to 51.4 thousand hryvnias, increasing against 44.4 thousand last year. It increased by 15.8%.