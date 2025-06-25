Zelenskyy on the Special Tribunal: Strong cooperation is needed so that every Russian criminal is brought to justice, including Putin

The creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is only the beginning, and now strong cooperation is needed to ensure that every Russian criminal is brought to justice, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the PACE meeting, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, "we must take real steps to make it work."

Strong political cooperation is needed to ensure that every Russian war criminal is brought to justice, including Putin. This is the path we must take. From the very beginning to real charges and real sentences. I urge you to remain involved, to remain leaders, as you have done so far. - Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that military support for Ukraine, sanctions, and political pressure on Russia are very important, and this is what makes Russia feel the real price of this war.

The aggressor must lose and we are working on it. The lives of Ukrainians must be protected. Justice is also of great importance. It must work so that war criminals cannot hide, so that they have no place to hide - neither in Europe nor anywhere else. - the President of Ukraine emphasized.

He added that justice should work in such a way that it is clear that all those who plan aggressive crimes know that responsibility will come.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine is preparing to sign agreements with the Council of Europe on the creation of a Special Tribunal: Sybiha explained why this is important