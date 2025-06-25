Ukraine is preparing to sign agreements with the Council of Europe on the creation of a Special Tribunal: Sybiha explained why this is important

Ukraine is preparing to sign an agreement with the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

According to Sybiha, "this tribunal is important for restoring international law and ensuring accountability for the crime of aggression."

The Special Tribunal will bring to justice the political and military leadership of Russia, including Putin and other individuals at the highest levels of power - noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Sybiha emphasized that the planning and unleashing of this unprovoked war against Ukraine cannot go unpunished.

Justice for all those involved, regardless of their position or title, is inevitable - he summarized.

