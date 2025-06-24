Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal

Amber Heard's career significantly slowed down due to prolonged legal issues with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The 39-year-old actress, known for her roles in films such as "Aquaman" and "The Rum Diary," is officially returning to acting. But not in cinema – in Amber Heard's case, it's about a theatrical challenge.

Amber Heard returns to acting for the first time in two years.. after the scandal with Johnny Depp. - writes The Daily Mail.

According to media reports, the American actress will perform a role in the production of Spirit of the People by the famous playwright Jeremy O'Harris. This will be her stage debut as part of the world premiere of the new project's production.

It should be noted that Amber Heard has been absent from the entertainment world and current film projects for a long time.

Heard's career, the 39-year-old native of Austin, Texas, significantly slowed down in the last decade due to prolonged legal issues with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp himself was last seen in a couple of films in 2023, the indie film "In the Fire" and the superhero sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Depp and the lawsuit with his ex-wife

The conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began in 2016 when the actress filed for divorce and accused him of abuse. The situation rapidly escalated, turning into a process that was covered by media worldwide.

The legal battle was not limited to American courts. Johnny Depp, known worldwide for his role in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" saga and charismatic roles for directors like Tim Burton, was labeled a "wife-beater." He filed lawsuits against media outlets that speculated on the topic.

The trial had profound consequences for Johnny Depp's image and career. Although the jury ruled in his favor, the actor believes that the damage to his reputation was significant.

Depp recently admitted that he felt like a guinea pig for the #MeToo movement, which began in 2017 with accusations of sexual harassment against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

I was before MeToo. I was like a guinea pig for MeToo. This was before Harvey Weinstein. But I endured everything. I wanted to see who would play it safe out of the hundreds of people I met in this industry. You better wake up - Depp said.

How Amber Heard's fate unfolded after the trial with Depp

The actress distanced herself from the film world. The "Aquaman" star moved to Madrid, Spain, and shocked her fans on Mother's Day by announcing that she had twins, daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

Heard is now preparing to return to work.

"Spirit of the People": a new project by playwright Jeremy O. Harris

The play will be part of the Williamstown Theatre Festival, one of the most prestigious summer theater events in the USA (running from July 17 to August 3). Nothing about Heard's character has been disclosed. In general, the plot of "Spirit of the People" is kept in strict secrecy, as it is an ambitious project.

In addition to Amber, the cast also includes Brandon Flynn, who starred in the series "13 Reasons Why," as well as Leo Mehiel, a promising actor and artist known for his unconventional performances.

