Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 7564 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 18313 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 45726 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 83522 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 93959 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 79132 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 59030 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 66911 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60311 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 310533 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 123071 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU borderJune 24, 06:16 AM • 108166 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 87310 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102086 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 68496 views
Publications
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 27710 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 30078 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 69033 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102641 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 122571 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 3504 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 16033 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 101842 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 180346 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 302351 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2548 views

Amber Heard returns to acting for the first time in two years after the Johnny Depp scandal. She will star in the production of "Spirit of the People" by playwright Jeremy O'Harris, which will be her stage debut.

Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal

Amber Heard's career significantly slowed down due to prolonged legal issues with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The 39-year-old actress, known for her roles in films such as "Aquaman" and "The Rum Diary," is officially returning to acting. But not in cinema – in Amber Heard's case, it's about a theatrical challenge.

UNN reports with reference to The Daily Mail and Variety.

Details

Amber Heard returns to acting for the first time in two years.. after the scandal with Johnny Depp.

- writes The Daily Mail.

According to media reports, the American actress will perform a role in the production of Spirit of the People by the famous playwright Jeremy O'Harris. This will be her stage debut as part of the world premiere of the new project's production.

Reference

It should be noted that Amber Heard has been absent from the entertainment world and current film projects for a long time.

Heard's career, the 39-year-old native of Austin, Texas, significantly slowed down in the last decade due to prolonged legal issues with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp himself was last seen in a couple of films in 2023, the indie film "In the Fire" and the superhero sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Depp and the lawsuit with his ex-wife

The conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began in 2016 when the actress filed for divorce and accused him of abuse. The situation rapidly escalated, turning into a process that was covered by media worldwide.

The legal battle was not limited to American courts. Johnny Depp, known worldwide for his role in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" saga and charismatic roles for directors like Tim Burton, was labeled a "wife-beater." He filed lawsuits against media outlets that speculated on the topic.

The trial had profound consequences for Johnny Depp's image and career. Although the jury ruled in his favor, the actor believes that the damage to his reputation was significant.

Depp recently admitted that he felt like a guinea pig for the #MeToo movement, which began in 2017 with accusations of sexual harassment against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

I was before MeToo. I was like a guinea pig for MeToo. This was before Harvey Weinstein. But I endured everything. I wanted to see who would play it safe out of the hundreds of people I met in this industry. You better wake up

- Depp said.

How Amber Heard's fate unfolded after the trial with Depp

The actress distanced herself from the film world. The "Aquaman" star moved to Madrid, Spain, and shocked her fans on Mother's Day by announcing that she had twins, daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

Heard is now preparing to return to work.

"Spirit of the People": a new project by playwright Jeremy O. Harris

The play will be part of the Williamstown Theatre Festival, one of the most prestigious summer theater events in the USA (running from July 17 to August 3). Nothing about Heard's character has been disclosed. In general, the plot of "Spirit of the People" is kept in strict secrecy, as it is an ambitious project.

In addition to Amber, the cast also includes Brandon Flynn, who starred in the series "13 Reasons Why," as well as Leo Mehiel, a promising actor and artist known for his unconventional performances.

Recall

Johnny Depp said that after accusations of abuse from Amber Heard, three of his closest friends turned away from him.

Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault in New York retrial11.06.25, 21:41 • 10535 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Johnny Depp
Austin, Texas
Madrid
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9