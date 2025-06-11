Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault in New York retrial
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of criminal sexual act in a retrial in New York. He is accused of raping an actress and forcing her to perform oral sex.
The 73-year-old man was acquitted on another count of committing a criminal sexual act involving a second woman.
The jurors have not yet reached a verdict on the charge of raping a third woman.
Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all three counts and denied attacking anyone or having sexual relations without consent.
The case was reviewed after an appeals court overturned his 2020 conviction last year.
He was accused of raping actress Jessica Mann in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcing two other women to perform oral sex.
Two charges were filed against him during the initial trial, while the third - one of the charges of forced oral sex - was added last year.
Almost eight years ago, a series of sexual harassment allegations against the Oscar-winning film producer gave rise to the #MeToo movement.
Some of these charges later led to criminal charges and convictions in New York and California.
Prior to the retrial, Weinstein was also serving a 16-year prison sentence after being found guilty of rape in California in December 2022. He also denied the charge.