Assumption, not announcement: Foreign Ministry spokesman responds to Lithuania's statement about a possible Russian strike on Easter

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15810 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61569 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163307 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83983 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113927 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89540 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141361 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123513 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39003 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62922 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Publications
Exclusives
Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4374 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4144 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10420 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5176 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3280 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43026 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154606 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141361 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123513 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97987 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41202 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41507 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41964 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43731 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Assumption, not announcement: Foreign Ministry spokesman responds to Lithuania's statement about a possible Russian strike on Easter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12329 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that they regard the words of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania about a possible Russian attack on Easter as an assumption. Ukrainians were urged to respond to alarms.

Assumption, not announcement: Foreign Ministry spokesman responds to Lithuania's statement about a possible Russian strike on Easter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys, that Russia may commit an even more brutal attack on the regions of Ukraine than the recent one on Sumy, on Easter holidays, not as an announcement, but as an assumption. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, reports the correspondent of UNN.

We have seen the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania. We consider it an assumption. We respect Minister Budrys very much and are in constant contact with him. We regard them (statements - ed.) not as an announcement, but as assumptions that he expressed from the point of view that if Russia strikes Ukraine in principle, then nothing can be ruled out either on Easter or on other days

- said Tykhyi.

He called on Ukrainians to always respond to air raid alerts.

Our position as a government, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is that, unfortunately, we live in a situation where Russian shelling is constant and we need to be constantly prepared for Russian strikes, this is our constant reality. Therefore, we call on Ukrainian citizens to respond to air raid alerts. On Easter and on all other days, follow these safety rules, because it can save lives

- emphasized Tykhyi.

"Barbaric aggressive war": Finnish President assesses the Russian strike on Sumy13.04.25, 22:34 • 3381 view

Context

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia may commit an even more brutal attack on the regions of Ukraine than the recent one on Sumy, on Easter holidays.

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed16.04.25, 14:16 • 162748 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Lithuania
Ukraine
