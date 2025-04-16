Assumption, not announcement: Foreign Ministry spokesman responds to Lithuania's statement about a possible Russian strike on Easter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys, that Russia may commit an even more brutal attack on the regions of Ukraine than the recent one on Sumy, on Easter holidays, not as an announcement, but as an assumption. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, reports the correspondent of UNN.

We have seen the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania. We consider it an assumption. We respect Minister Budrys very much and are in constant contact with him. We regard them (statements - ed.) not as an announcement, but as assumptions that he expressed from the point of view that if Russia strikes Ukraine in principle, then nothing can be ruled out either on Easter or on other days - said Tykhyi.

He called on Ukrainians to always respond to air raid alerts.

Our position as a government, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is that, unfortunately, we live in a situation where Russian shelling is constant and we need to be constantly prepared for Russian strikes, this is our constant reality. Therefore, we call on Ukrainian citizens to respond to air raid alerts. On Easter and on all other days, follow these safety rules, because it can save lives - emphasized Tykhyi.

Context

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia may commit an even more brutal attack on the regions of Ukraine than the recent one on Sumy, on Easter holidays.

