"Barbaric aggressive war": Finnish President assesses the Russian strike on Sumy

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13577 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11930 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17535 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27071 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58526 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55858 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33065 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59384 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106291 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164597 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13577 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46425 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58526 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55858 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164597 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19782 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20200 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21915 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23893 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26547 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

"Barbaric aggressive war": Finnish President assesses the Russian strike on Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3313 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that Russia respects neither international nor humanitarian law. He called for a ceasefire and stronger sanctions against the aggressor country.

"Barbaric aggressive war": Finnish President assesses the Russian strike on Sumy

russia continues its "barbaric war of aggression" against Ukraine. Commenting on the aggressor country's strike on Sumy, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, by killing "innocent civilians" in Sumy, russia demonstrates that it "respects neither international law nor humanitarian law."

We must end this war. An unconditional ceasefire must begin immediately

- Stubb wrote on social network X.

He emphasized that in order to force the russian federation to "seriously commit to negotiations", sanctions against it must be further strengthened.:

Recall

As a result of a russian missile attack on the center of Sumy, 34 people died, including 2 children. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, and rescue operations are ongoing.

The US expresses its deepest condolences: Rubio called the missile attack on Sumy a "tragic reminder"13.04.25, 21:18 • 4181 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Alexander Stubb
Finland
Ukraine
Sums
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79