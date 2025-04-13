"Barbaric aggressive war": Finnish President assesses the Russian strike on Sumy

russia continues its "barbaric war of aggression" against Ukraine. Commenting on the aggressor country's strike on Sumy, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, by killing "innocent civilians" in Sumy, russia demonstrates that it "respects neither international law nor humanitarian law."

We must end this war. An unconditional ceasefire must begin immediately - Stubb wrote on social network X.

He emphasized that in order to force the russian federation to "seriously commit to negotiations", sanctions against it must be further strengthened.:

Recall

As a result of a russian missile attack on the center of Sumy, 34 people died, including 2 children. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, and rescue operations are ongoing.

The US expresses its deepest condolences: Rubio called the missile attack on Sumy a "tragic reminder"