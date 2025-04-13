The US expresses its deepest condolences: Rubio called the missile attack on Sumy a "tragic reminder"

Rubio commented on the missile attack on Sumy by the Russian Federation. In his statement, he expressed his condolences to the victims and described the attack as a "tragic reminder." This was reported by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN.

Details

Washington reacted to another missile attack by a terrorist country, this time on civilians in Sumy. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement expressing his condolences to the Ukrainian people.

The United States expresses our deepest condolences to the victims of today's horrific Russian missile strike on Sumy.

This is a tragic reminder of why President Trump and his administration are spending so much time and effort to end this war and achieve lasting peace - Rubio said.

Let us remind you

President Zelenskyy in his evening speech strongly condemned the Russian attack on Sumy, which killed 34 people and injured 117 in the city on Sunday, April 13.

