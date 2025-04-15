$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15888 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:59 AM • 15888 views

11:16 AM • 67305 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37348 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42574 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 49936 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91049 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83312 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35319 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60484 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109253 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 87468 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 50564 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 27631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 21780 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 9930 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 67305 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 88665 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91049 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 83312 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183341 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 51479 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29082 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30123 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31441 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33730 views
A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59994 views

PrivatBank customers faced problems when paying with cards through POS terminals. The bank announced a short-term failure and restoration of the normal operation of the system.

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Some Ukrainians faced a glitch when trying to pay for their purchases with a bank card through PrivatBank terminals. The bank's press service reported that the glitch was short-lived and the problem has already been resolved. This is reported by UNN.

We are observing problems with payment by our cards in Privat's retail outlets. Some problems with colleagues. We are waiting for their comments 

- wrote Monobank co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky in his tg channel.

The press service noted that the system failure was short-lived.

There were difficulties with payments in pos-terminals for some customers. Now the system is working normally 

- the bank said.

Ukrainian banks have significantly increased their profits: who is in the top 1016.02.24, 18:46 • 29406 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyTechnologies
PrivatBank
Ukraine
