A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Some Ukrainians faced a glitch when trying to pay for their purchases with a bank card through PrivatBank terminals. The bank's press service reported that the glitch was short-lived and the problem has already been resolved. This is reported by UNN.

We are observing problems with payment by our cards in Privat's retail outlets. Some problems with colleagues. We are waiting for their comments - wrote Monobank co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky in his tg channel.

The press service noted that the system failure was short-lived.

There were difficulties with payments in pos-terminals for some customers. Now the system is working normally - the bank said.

Ukrainian banks have significantly increased their profits: who is in the top 10