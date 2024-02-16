Ukrainian banks have significantly increased their profits: who is in the top 10
Last year, Ukrainian banks earned almost UAH 160 billion in profits, with state-owned Privatbank being the most profitable, and income tax accounting for almost half of the total.
Ukrainian banks earned almost UAH 160 billion last year. At the same time, income tax accounts for almost half of the total amount - more than UAH 73 billion. This is reported by Opendatabot, UNN reports.
Details
Ukrainian banks earned UAH 159.9 billion in profit in 2023 . This is 1.9 times more than in 2021, according to Opendatabot analysts. It is noted that banks have to pay 46% of their profits as income tax according to the new law, which is equal to UAH 73.45 billion.
At the same time, ten out of 63 banks received 88% of the total profit - UAH 75.94 billion. State-owned Privat is a stable leader in terms of profit among all Ukrainian banks: UAH 37.76 billion in 2023 . This is 8% more than in 2021.
Last year, Oschadbank managed to increase its profit by 4 times and received UAH 4.75 billion in net profit. Sens Bank, nationalized in 2023, was also added to the list of state-owned banks.
14 banks with foreign capital earned UAH 22.43 billion. By comparison, on the eve of the full-scale invasion, 20 banks in this group earned almost the same amount.
Raiffeisen was the leader in terms of profit last year: UAH 4.78 billion. Together with Ukrsibbank, which almost tripled its earnings compared to 2021 , they accounted for 40% of the group's profit.
Most foreign banks were able to increase their profits last year by compared to 2021 . Deutsche Bank showed the largest increase: by 18 times.
According to the results of the year, private banks are the worst performers. Last year, 44 banks with private capital earned UAH 9.4 billion in profit. This is 25% less than before the start of the full-scale war.
Almost 2/3 of the total profit of this group falls on 2 banks: FUIB, which is the leader of the group - UAH 3.95 billion, which is 5% less than in 2021 , and Universal Bank (Monobank) - whose profit decreased by 1.6 times in the same 2021.
