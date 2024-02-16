Ukrainian banks have significantly increased their profits: who is in the top 10

Ukrainian banks earned almost UAH 160 billion last year. At the same time, income tax accounts for almost half of the total amount - more than UAH 73 billion. This is reported by Opendatabot, UNN reports.

Ukrainian banks earned UAH 159.9 billion in profit in 2023 . This is 1.9 times more than in 2021, according to Opendatabot analysts. It is noted that banks have to pay 46% of their profits as income tax according to the new law, which is equal to UAH 73.45 billion.

At the same time, ten out of 63 banks received 88% of the total profit - UAH 75.94 billion. State-owned Privat is a stable leader in terms of profit among all Ukrainian banks: UAH 37.76 billion in 2023 . This is 8% more than in 2021.

Last year, Oschadbank managed to increase its profit by 4 times and received UAH 4.75 billion in net profit. Sens Bank, nationalized in 2023, was also added to the list of state-owned banks.

14 banks with foreign capital earned UAH 22.43 billion. By comparison, on the eve of the full-scale invasion, 20 banks in this group earned almost the same amount.

Raiffeisen was the leader in terms of profit last year: UAH 4.78 billion. Together with Ukrsibbank, which almost tripled its earnings compared to 2021 , they accounted for 40% of the group's profit.

Most foreign banks were able to increase their profits last year by compared to 2021 . Deutsche Bank showed the largest increase: by 18 times.

According to the results of the year, private banks are the worst performers. Last year, 44 banks with private capital earned UAH 9.4 billion in profit. This is 25% less than before the start of the full-scale war.

Almost 2/3 of the total profit of this group falls on 2 banks: FUIB, which is the leader of the group - UAH 3.95 billion, which is 5% less than in 2021 , and Universal Bank (Monobank) - whose profit decreased by 1.6 times in the same 2021.

