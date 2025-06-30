$41.640.06
Exclusives
Kyiv • UNN

 • 2578 views

In Ukraine, the reform of the institute of the honorary title "Mother Heroine" and the increase in state support for large families have begun.

Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?

In Ukraine, the process of reforming the honorary title of "Mother Heroine" has begun, because in conditions of war, a demographic crisis that grows every year, and the economic burden on large families – this process is a necessity. Petro Dobromilsky, Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children Affairs, told UNN about this in an exclusive comment.

The official noted that Bill No. 13295 has already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which is aimed at strengthening state support for large families by introducing new forms of assistance and creating additional socio-economic incentives.

It is proposed to introduce a monthly allowance for child maintenance up to six years old, a child's future allowance in the form of a deposit, and a monthly allowance for women who have been awarded the title "Mother Heroine". Preferential lending to families with children for housing, transport and entrepreneurial activity, free connection of housing of large families to engineering networks and protection from termination of utility services are also envisioned

- Dobromilsky explained.

In addition, the government is also working on changing the rules for awarding the title "Mother Heroine". One of the important innovations will be the ability to take into account difficult life circumstances of the family – evacuation, loss of housing, death of the husband, as well as the merits of children, for example, participation in volunteering or service in the Armed Forces.

Petro Dobromilsky also emphasized that the reform of the institution of the title "Mother Heroine" aims not only to increase the effectiveness of state support, but also to solidify respect for women who, in extremely difficult conditions, ensure the upbringing of a new generation of Ukrainians.

Let us add

According to current legislation, the title "Mother Heroine" provides for the award of a breastplate and certificate, as well as a one-time payment of 10 subsistence minimums.

The subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons is 3,028 hryvnias. Thus, the total payment amount is 30,280 hryvnias. However, it should be noted that a part of this amount is withheld as personal income tax and military duty. Therefore, "on hand" a woman usually receives about 24-25 thousand hryvnias.

Let us recall

Co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions, expert in finance and mother of six children Olena Sosiedka received the honorary title "Mother Heroine". The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In an exclusive interview with UNN, Olena Sosiedka said that she considers her honorary title "Mother Heroine" even more relevant and important in modern realities.

Today, giving birth to a child is one thing, and raising them is completely different. This title is not given simply for the number of children. It is awarded when the fifth child has already turned eight years old. That is, it's not about the math of birth, but about how you raise children: you love, support, pick them up when they fall. It's not about numbers — it's about soul, patience and that daily work that no one writes reports about

— Sosiedka emphasized.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
