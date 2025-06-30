$41.640.06
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1346 views

The commander of the UAV company "Krylonata Vataga" reported dynamic battles in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where the front is constantly changing. Russian troops daily carry out assault operations with infantry and equipment.

A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in Zaporizhzhia

Russian invaders are carrying out assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction. There is an advance and a repulse, meaning the front is dynamic and fighting is ongoing. This was reported by the commander of the assault unmanned aerial vehicle company "Krylata Vataga" of the 102nd separate territorial defense brigade named after Colonel Dmytro Vitovsky with the call sign "Kruk" on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Kruk" commented on whether the enemy is indeed advancing in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The enemy is carrying out assault operations. It's difficult to say that the enemy is advancing, as we are actively repelling them. That is, there is an advance, there is a repulse. The front is dynamic. Today, they conditionally advanced 100-200 meters, tomorrow we pushed them out of there and they moved back again

- said "Kruk".

According to him, the enemy does not give up attempts and has been sending people for quite a long time.

Every day there are assault operations, every day infantry groups go, equipment moves, artillery shelling is carried out, air strikes are carried out... Battles are ongoing, the front is currently dynamic

- stated "Kruk".

Context

The analytical project DeepState reported on June 29 that the enemy had advanced in Malynivka, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region.

Recall

Yesterday, June 29, the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, stated that Ukrainian soldiers had not suffered any loss of positions in Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia. They are holding this settlement and successfully repelling Russian attacks.

Anna Murashko

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
