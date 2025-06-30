Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
06:31 AM • 10737 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 35664 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 85630 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 84569 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 211119 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 179306 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 92966 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104351 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 148564 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 243413 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
58%
743mm
Popular news
Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Spain: details of the visitJune 29, 10:07 PM • 11250 views
Occupied Crimea under UAV attack, military helicopters scrambledJune 29, 10:38 PM • 9908 views
Border guards showed the destruction of two Russian cannons and six occupiers near VovchanskJune 30, 12:10 AM • 6496 views
Netanyahu: Israel's victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospectsJune 30, 12:42 AM • 14806 views
Deadly traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi region: two dead, three injured01:49 AM • 14356 views
Publications
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation06:31 AM • 10737 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 211119 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 243413 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 230484 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 289644 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Hungary
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 1362 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 63605 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 76309 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 179306 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 56065 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

Explosions recorded in Kryvyi Rih during "Shahed" attack. Vilkul confirmed hits.

Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul

In Kryvyi Rih, explosions occurred. The city was subjected to an enemy drone attack, as reported on Monday by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. Shahed attack. There are hits

- Vilkul wrote.

Before this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of the enemy using attack drones in Kryvyi Rih, and local media reported explosions heard in the city.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Kryvyi Rih
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9