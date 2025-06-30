Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul

In Kryvyi Rih, explosions occurred. The city was subjected to an enemy drone attack, as reported on Monday by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. Shahed attack. There are hits - Vilkul wrote.

Before this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of the enemy using attack drones in Kryvyi Rih, and local media reported explosions heard in the city.