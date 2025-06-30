What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation

In Ukraine, from July, the voltage standard in the electrical grid will change, salary indexation will return, and there will be a new processing of the IDP certificate, reports UNN.

Changes in the electrical grid

The NEURC announced that starting from July 1 this year, European approaches to determining power quality parameters will come into effect in Ukraine, including the transition to a nominal voltage of 230/400 V. One of the key innovations is the establishment of clear limits for permissible voltage deviation: from 207 to 253 V (±10% of the nominal value of 230 V).

It is noted that these changes should positively affect the quality of electricity supply. Stable voltage will reduce the risks of damage to household appliances that are sensitive to fluctuations and lower the need for additional protective equipment, such as stabilizers.

In addition, this will contribute to increasing energy efficiency. Thus, electrical appliances will be able to operate in an optimal mode, without power losses and overloads.

Return of salary indexation

The State Labor Service explained the specifics of salary indexation in 2025. It was noted that the calculation of the consumer price index for indexation begins in February 2025, meaning January is the base month for accruals.

The procedure for indexing monetary incomes of the population, approved by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1078 of 17.07.2003, stipulates that the right to indexation accrues when the consumer price index, calculated cumulatively, exceeds the indexation threshold set at 103%. Cumulatively for February, March, April, and May, this index in June is 104.4%, meaning the indexation threshold has already been exceeded. Therefore, starting from July 2025, the right to salary indexation for employees returns.

New fines from July 1 for tobacco traders

The State Tax Service noted that, according to Law No. 4115 on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and other laws of Ukraine regarding the revision of excise tax rates on tobacco products, which came into force on March 25, 2025, regulation of the retail sale price of tobacco products was introduced, which provides that for retail sales, the retail price cannot be less than the minimum excise tax liability or the excise tax rate multiplied by 1.45.

For the maximum retail price of excisable goods (products), which is indicated by the manufacturer or importer in the declaration of maximum retail prices for excisable goods/products, it cannot be lower than the retail sale price calculated in accordance with the procedure mentioned above.

Due to the fact that for 2024, the share of the total amount of excise tax liabilities in the weighted average retail price of cigarettes is 55.8%, i.e., less than 60%, from April 1 to December 31, 2025, manufacturers and importers of cigarettes will apply a coefficient of 1.1 to the minimum excise tax liability.

When determining the maximum retail prices for tobacco products in the Declaration of MRP, as well as the retail selling price (when trading at retail), they should not be lower than the established as of the date of production:

cigarettes under codes according to UKTZED 2402 20 90 10 (filterless cigarettes) and 2402 20 90 20 (filtered cigarettes) - the minimum excise tax liability for such cigarettes, taking into account the application of a coefficient of 1.1 (in the period from April 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025) and multiplied by a coefficient of 1.45;

cigarillos under codes according to UKTZED 2402 10 00 90 - the minimum excise tax liability for such cigarillos, multiplied by a coefficient of 1.45;

other tobacco products with a specific excise tax rate, multiplied by a coefficient of 1.45.

Penalties are applied to business entities in cases of retail trade of tobacco products at prices higher than the maximum retail prices for such goods (products), indicated on the respective packs, boxes, or souvenir boxes of tobacco products, increased by the amount of excise tax on retail trade of excisable goods (products).

It was reported that penalties are applied for the sale of tobacco products at prices lower than the retail price level of excisable goods, which cannot be less than the minimum excise tax liability established at the manufacturing date of such goods for cigarettes/cigarillos multiplied by a coefficient of 1.45 (for cigarettes manufactured from 01.04.2025 to 31.12.2025 — also multiplied by a coefficient of 1.1). For other tobacco products — less than the amount of the specific excise tax rate multiplied by a coefficient of 1.45.

In such a determination of the minimum retail selling price for tobacco products, the additional consideration of the amount of excise tax on retail sales of excisable goods (products) is not provided.

Changes in the procedure for issuing IDP certificates from July 1, 2025

Starting July 1, the Ministry of Finance will conduct checks on internally displaced persons (IDPs) staying abroad for more than 90 days. This status may be revoked after an additional verification.

Thus, if it turns out that a person has been abroad for more than 90 consecutive days without valid reasons, the IDP certificate will be revoked. Valid reasons include:

business trips;

children's recreation;

treatment, rehabilitation, care for a sick child;

death of close relatives;

internship or other officially confirmed circumstances.

Provision of compensation for housing and communal services consumed by IDPs

The Pension Fund reported that from July of this year, calculations for compensation for housing IDPs will be carried out by the Pension Fund authorities.

Legal entities, regardless of their form of ownership (institutions, establishments, enterprises, organizations), and individual entrepreneurs are entitled to this compensation.

Compensation is paid if:

if IDPs have moved from territories where hostilities are (were) taking place or which are temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, and do not own residential premises outside these territories larger than 13.65 sq. m per person;

if the IDPs' housing is destroyed or unsuitable for living, and information about this has been entered into the relevant State Register of Property Damaged and Destroyed as a result of hostilities caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, or if there is an act of commission inspection of the object damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and/or a technical inspection report, drawn up in accordance with the Procedure for urgent work to eliminate the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation related to damage to buildings and structures.

Compensation for accommodation is not assigned if:

the actual address of residence of the IDP, specified in the IDP registration certificate, coincides with the address of the residential premise (house) whose owner receives compensation for the temporary accommodation of IDPs who moved during the martial law period, in accordance with the Procedure for compensation of expenses for temporary accommodation (stay) of internally displaced persons;

The IDP receives a subsidy for paying the cost or part of the cost of renting (leasing) housing in accordance with the Procedure for implementing an experimental project for providing a subsidy for paying the cost or part of the cost of renting (leasing) housing and compensating part of the personal income tax or single tax and military levy;

The IDP receives a housing subsidy or benefits for paying housing and communal services, purchasing solid and liquid household heating fuels and liquefied gas at the address of another residential premise (house).

Also, compensation for accommodation for each individual IDP is not assigned or its payment is suspended if:

It is established that the IDP has been abroad for more than 30 consecutive calendar days on the date of submitting the application for compensation for consumed housing and communal services, purchase of liquefied gas, solid and liquid household heating fuel during free accommodation of IDPs or during the period of receiving such compensation. The 30-day period of being abroad does not include days of business trips, treatment, study, recreation for children, internships, rehabilitation, visits to healthcare facilities, judicial and law enforcement agencies, when the person, due to reasons beyond their control, could have been absent from their place of residence/stay, which is documented;

The Pension Fund of Ukraine has received information that the IDP has not resided at the address where compensation for accommodation is provided for more than 30 consecutive calendar days;

as a result of the inspection, it was established that the application contained inaccurate information affecting the assignment or amount of compensation for accommodation;

within three months before submitting the application or while receiving compensation for accommodation, it was established that the IDP: purchased, received for free, or acquired a residential premise, except for a residential premise located in territories where hostilities are (were) taking place or which are temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, if the purchase, free receipt, acquisition on preferential terms was carried out before the date of inclusion in the list of territories, or a residential premise that is destroyed or damaged;

in case of failure by managing companies and providers of housing and communal services to provide information for each housing and/or communal service, including regarding the size of prices (tariffs) for housing and communal services and charges for subscriber services and payments for such services, the size of prices for the purchase of liquefied gas, solid and liquid household heating fuel.

Ukrposhta introduces new cash-on-delivery limits from July 1

On July 1, the limits for cash payment at the branch for individuals will be as follows:

maximum amount of payment transactions within one calendar month — UAH 100,000;

maximum number of payment transactions within one calendar month — 10 units.

Cash-on-delivery limits for individuals with payout to a bank card were and remain:

the maximum amount of payment transactions within one day is UAH 29,999;

the maximum number of payment transactions within one day is 50 units;

the maximum amount of payment transactions within one calendar month is UAH 250,000;

The maximum number of payment transactions within one calendar month is 500 units.

