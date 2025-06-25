$41.790.08
48.510.49
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Ukrposhta" wants to spend over a million hryvnias on rebranding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

Ukrposhta has announced a tender for updating the brand book worth over 1.2 million hryvnias, including the logo and corporate elements. This decision has sparked criticism on social media, as the company suffered losses last year, and a rebranding was already carried out in 2017.

"Ukrposhta" has announced a tender for the creation of a new brand book worth over 1.2 million hryvnias, which has sparked active discussion on social networks. According to information in the Prozorro system, it concerns a complete update of the company's visual style, including the logo, corporate elements, advertising templates, and design for social networks, writes UNN.

Details

Proposals from participants were accepted until June 24, and the auction itself was scheduled to take place today, the 25th.

Expected cost: UAH 1,245,783.00 including VAT. The minimum price reduction step: UAH 6,228.92 

- stated in the tender documentation.

As indicated, the new brand book should cover all aspects of identity - from outdoor advertising to employee uniforms. The contractor is obliged to conduct design research and provide the customer with the results in open files, after which it will begin developing the brand book in accordance with technical requirements.

Up to three revisions (corrections) at the request of the customer are also provided. The place of service provision is the company's head office in Kyiv.

Wave of criticism

The announcement of the purchase caused a wave of criticism online, including from former Ukrposhta marketing director Max Kolesnikov, who publicly questioned the feasibility of the costs.

"Ukrposhta needs a new brand book for one million two hundred thousand. A state-owned company with a net loss of 400+ million last year desperately needs this thing," - wrote he in his X.

Addition

This is not the first change of identity for the state enterprise - in 2017, rebranding was already carried out with the participation of the Saatchi & Saatchi agency, when a logo in the form of a postal horn-geotag was presented.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomy
Ukrposhta
Kyiv
