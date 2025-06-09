The first services will be launched this summer: Smilyanskyi announced when the launch of the bank "Ukrposhta" will take place

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 5886 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
01:46 PM • 19372 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 29487 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 28264 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 56754 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 33824 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 33517 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 101314 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 82202 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46283 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.1m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 67936 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

June 9, 08:28 AM • 65497 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 105229 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 39544 views

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

12:10 PM • 14635 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 56774 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 101329 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 123078 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 110416 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240302 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 10741 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 40161 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 68539 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 82204 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 114625 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

The first services will be launched this summer: Smilyanskyi announced when the launch of the bank "Ukrposhta" will take place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1328 views

Already this summer, Ukrainians will be able to use the first services of the new state bank "Ukrposhta", in particular, to pay with a card at any point in Ukraine where there is a connection. The full launch of the bank's infrastructure is planned within 6-8 months.

The first services will be launched this summer: Smilyanskyi announced when the launch of the bank "Ukrposhta" will take place

The first services of the new state bank "Ukrposhta" will start operating in the summer. Ukrainians will be able to pay with a card anywhere where there is a connection. The full launch of the infrastructure is planned in 6-8 months. This was announced on the telethon by the CEO of Ukrposhta Ihor Smilianskyi, reports UNN.

Details

I really want people to see the first services in a month or two. Certain services will start operating in the summer. It will be possible to pay with a card anywhere in Ukraine where there is a connection

- said Smilianskyi.

According to him, the new bank is not being created from scratch - the state is using the existing infrastructure.

This is a good example, we are not building it from scratch. The state is transferring to us a bank that was taken from Russian oligarchs. And this will be a good example of when the money of Russian oligarchs starts working for Ukrainian citizens

- he explained.

The full launch of the bank is planned within 6-8 months, but some services will be opened gradually as soon as they are ready.

We will build the infrastructure on the basis of this bank in 6-8 months according to my calculations, because we are a state structure, we need to buy everything transparently. So 6-8 months until the full launch, but we will do everything that can be launched in parts. Because we don't know what the next winter will be like, we have to prepare for it

 - added the CEO.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the draft law on the creation of a financial inclusion bank based on "Ukrposhta".

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomy
Verkhovna Rada
Ukrposhta
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9