The first services will be launched this summer: Smilyanskyi announced when the launch of the bank "Ukrposhta" will take place

The first services of the new state bank "Ukrposhta" will start operating in the summer. Ukrainians will be able to pay with a card anywhere where there is a connection. The full launch of the infrastructure is planned in 6-8 months. This was announced on the telethon by the CEO of Ukrposhta Ihor Smilianskyi, reports UNN.

Details

I really want people to see the first services in a month or two. Certain services will start operating in the summer. It will be possible to pay with a card anywhere in Ukraine where there is a connection - said Smilianskyi.

According to him, the new bank is not being created from scratch - the state is using the existing infrastructure.

This is a good example, we are not building it from scratch. The state is transferring to us a bank that was taken from Russian oligarchs. And this will be a good example of when the money of Russian oligarchs starts working for Ukrainian citizens - he explained.

The full launch of the bank is planned within 6-8 months, but some services will be opened gradually as soon as they are ready.

We will build the infrastructure on the basis of this bank in 6-8 months according to my calculations, because we are a state structure, we need to buy everything transparently. So 6-8 months until the full launch, but we will do everything that can be launched in parts. Because we don't know what the next winter will be like, we have to prepare for it - added the CEO.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the draft law on the creation of a financial inclusion bank based on "Ukrposhta".