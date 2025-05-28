The State Tax Service fined tobacco traders ₴116 million in 4 months of 2025 - Kravchenko

In 2025, the State Tax Service conducted 6.5 thousand inspections of tobacco trade and accrued UAH 116.2 million in fines. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.



In four months of 2025, the State Tax Service conducted more than 6.5 thousand inspections in the field of tobacco products trade. Based on their results, penalties of UAH 116.2 million were accrued. This is 87.7% more than last year. - said Kravchenko.

He noted that, in addition, the seizure of tobacco products worth more than UAH 20 million was initiated.

Illustrative cases:

in the Zhytomyr region, during an inspection of stores belonging to one of the sole proprietors, numerous facts of the sale of tobacco products without the use of RRO/PRRO were established. The entrepreneur received a fine of over UAH 600,000;

in the Khmelnytsky region, the State Tax Service, together with law enforcement officers, exposed individuals who illegally produced and sold cigarettes. These offenders face a fine of almost UAH 900,000.

Fines are not just about punishment. Our task is to implement not only point measures, but also to systematically counteract the shadow circulation of excisable products. - the statement reads.

First of all, it concerns the prevention of tax evasion schemes and the creation of equal working conditions for all market participants.

Another important story in the fight against the shadow market is partnership with citizens. Therefore, we urge everyone who knows about violations to report them to the State Tax Service. We guarantee an appropriate response. - added Kravchenko.

Contacts for appeals:

Email:[email protected]

• Electronic cabinet: cabinet.tax.gov.ua

• Contact center: 0800 501 007

Let us remind you

At the end of February, it was reported that the State Tax Service conducted over 1,000 inspections of the tobacco market and imposed fines of UAH 11+ million in 2025. The introduction of an electronic excise stamp is planned from January 2026 for market transparency.