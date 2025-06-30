Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding

Actress Charlize Theron was not very impressed by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's $50 million celebrity wedding in Venice. The "Old Guard" star criticized the Amazon magnate and his new wife during the fifth annual Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project party on Saturday, writes UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

"I think we might be the only ones who didn’t get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that’s okay, because they’re lame and we’re cool," — the actress coolly said on stage during the event at the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles.

Charlize Theron was not very impressed by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's $50 million celebrity wedding in Venice.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner thanked her guests for "taking the time to be a part of this, especially when it feels like the world is on fire."

Theron continued, "Here in Los Angeles, in the US, and across the globe, we are rapidly moving backwards. Immigration policies have shattered families’ lives, not criminals’; women’s rights are less by the day; Queer and Trans communities are being erased more and more; and gender-based violence is surging".

As the crowd applauded her words, she reportedly added, "Yeah, f**k them."

While Theron was not on the guest list for Bezos and Sanchez's three-day wedding celebration, a host of A-list stars and influential players flocked to Venice to congratulate the couple.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Usher, Sydney Sweeney, and other celebrities attended the celebration. The program included a lavish welcome party and a slumber-themed party that lasted all night.

Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony

However, this extremely high-profile event caused a negative reaction from protesters in Venice, who demanded that 61-year-old Bezos pay more taxes. Before the wedding, the international environmental group Greenpeace placed a large banner against the Amazon founder in St. Mark's Square.

If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more taxes - said the activists.

The organization also posted a video on Instagram showing the banner being unveiled, with the caption: "Jeff Bezos pays his employees poverty wages and avoids taxes. No wonder he can afford to close half of Venice for his wedding this week."

A spokesperson for the protest group "Bezos Has No Place" also condemned the billionaire's wedding, telling Page Six: "We reject the exploitative logic that treats the city as a commodity. We are even more concerned about the mayor who prefers to sell Venice rather than address the real problems facing its residents - rising cost of living, housing prices, declining population of the historic center."

Addition

Amazon founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez got married. Reality TV stars, actors, royalty, and a whole host of A-list celebrities came to Venice for the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.