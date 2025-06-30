Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
06:31 AM • 10679 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 35606 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 85588 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 84527 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 211054 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 179284 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 92958 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104351 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 148561 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 243378 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
58%
743mm
Popular news
Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Spain: details of the visitJune 29, 10:07 PM • 11250 views
Occupied Crimea under UAV attack, military helicopters scrambledJune 29, 10:38 PM • 9908 views
Border guards showed the destruction of two Russian cannons and six occupiers near VovchanskJune 30, 12:10 AM • 6496 views
Netanyahu: Israel's victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospectsJune 30, 12:42 AM • 14806 views
Deadly traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi region: two dead, three injured01:49 AM • 14356 views
Publications
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation06:31 AM • 10719 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 211104 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 243402 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 230473 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 289633 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Hungary
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 1338 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 63594 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 76296 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 179278 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 56050 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2258 views

Actress Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and his new wife Lauren Sanchez for their $50 million wedding in Venice. Protesters in Venice also condemned the lavish wedding, demanding that Bezos pay more taxes, accusing him of tax evasion and low wages for employees.

Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding

Actress Charlize Theron was not very impressed by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's $50 million celebrity wedding in Venice. The "Old Guard" star criticized the Amazon magnate and his new wife during the fifth annual Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project party on Saturday, writes UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

"I think we might be the only ones who didn’t get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that’s okay, because they’re lame and we’re cool,"

— the actress coolly said on stage during the event at the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles.

Charlize Theron was not very impressed by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's $50 million celebrity wedding in Venice.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner thanked her guests for "taking the time to be a part of this, especially when it feels like the world is on fire."

Theron continued, "Here in Los Angeles, in the US, and across the globe, we are rapidly moving backwards. Immigration policies have shattered families’ lives, not criminals’; women’s rights are less by the day; Queer and Trans communities are being erased more and more; and gender-based violence is surging".

As the crowd applauded her words, she reportedly added, "Yeah, f**k them."

While Theron was not on the guest list for Bezos and Sanchez's three-day wedding celebration, a host of A-list stars and influential players flocked to Venice to congratulate the couple.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Usher, Sydney Sweeney, and other celebrities attended the celebration. The program included a lavish welcome party and a slumber-themed party that lasted all night.

Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony27.06.25, 16:17 • 230327 views

However, this extremely high-profile event caused a negative reaction from protesters in Venice, who demanded that 61-year-old Bezos pay more taxes. Before the wedding, the international environmental group Greenpeace placed a large banner against the Amazon founder in St. Mark's Square.

If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more taxes

- said the activists.

The organization also posted a video on Instagram showing the banner being unveiled, with the caption: "Jeff Bezos pays his employees poverty wages and avoids taxes. No wonder he can afford to close half of Venice for his wedding this week."

A spokesperson for the protest group "Bezos Has No Place" also condemned the billionaire's wedding, telling Page Six: "We reject the exploitative logic that treats the city as a commodity. We are even more concerned about the mayor who prefers to sell Venice rather than address the real problems facing its residents - rising cost of living, housing prices, declining population of the historic center."

Addition

Amazon founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez got married. Reality TV stars, actors, royalty, and a whole host of A-list celebrities came to Venice for the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Amazon
Jeff Bezos
Venice
United States
Los Angeles
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9