"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1352 views

Apple's 'F1' film grossed $144 million worldwide, becoming the company's biggest debut. The picture became Apple's first summer blockbuster, despite previous cinematic failures.

"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit

Apple Inc. has achieved its first box office hit. The film "F1 The Movie" debuted with $55.6 million in North American theaters and $144 million worldwide over the weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday, easily securing the tech company its biggest debut to date, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Although Apple Original Films has had several notable successes in its six years in Hollywood, including the 2021 Academy Award winner "CODA", its theatrical results have been distinctly mixed. Unsuccessful films such as "Argylle" and "Fly Me to the Moon", as well as high-budget award-winning films such as Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon", have better attracted audiences to Apple TV+ than to cinemas.

But "F1" became Apple's first foray into summer blockbuster territory. With a production budget of over $200 million, the film still has several rounds to go to break even. But so far, "F1" is moving full steam ahead, the publication writes.

"The film's outstanding debut reflects both the excitement for 'Formula 1' and the deeply emotional and engaging story created by the entire cast and creative team," said Zack Van Amburg, who co-heads Apple's worldwide video division with Jamie Erlicht. "Their dedication and innovation have contributed to an unforgettable cinematic experience."

As with "Top Gun: Maverick", the filmmakers sought an adrenaline rush by placing IMAX cameras in the cockpit for "F1 The Movie". IMAX and large-format screens accounted for 55% of ticket sales. IMAX, whose screens are in high demand in the summer, allocated a three-week run for the film.

Warner Bros., which partnered with Apple for distribution, expected "F1" to be a success abroad, where the sport is more popular than in the US. Jeffrey Goldstein, head of distribution at Warner Bros., said Brad Pitt was the film's "secret ingredient". The global launch with a box office of $144 million is the biggest opening weekend for an actor.

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
United States
Apple Inc.
Tesla
