Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story

After a three-year wait, the sequel to one of the most popular Scandinavian films will finally appear on the streaming platform Netflix this year, reports UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for "Troll 2," the anticipated sequel to the Norwegian monster film that caused a stir in 2022. The second part is announced to be released on December 1, 2025. And to "warm up" expectations, the platform presented quite an intriguing teaser.

For reference

The film "Troll," based on Norwegian folklore, became a huge hit on Netflix. According to official data, the film collected 103 million views.

So in response to this rampant success, the streaming giant announced a sequel. The director of the new part of the Norwegian monster film is Roar Uthaug.

Comment

I am extremely proud of the enthusiasm that viewers around the world have shown for the first "Troll," far exceeding what we could have imagined. With this sequel, we aim high: expanding the scale, deepening the story, and creating a show that matches the troll genre you've never seen before – the Norwegian director admitted.

What will "Troll 2" be about and who will star in it?

So, the monster movie sequel will be released on Netflix on December 1. Viewers will once again meet Kim Falk and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Andreas and Captain Chris, as well as Norwegian actress Ine Marie Wilmann.

The first film ended on a climax, hinting at the appearance of new Trolls. The first images of the new film should show exactly that.

The official synopsis states:

When a dangerous new troll awakens, devastating Norway, beloved adventurers Nora, Andreas, and Captain Chris embark on their most perilous mission. To stop the creature's relentless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country's ancient history, seeking answers. Time is running out, and the troll's path of destruction widens, and our heroes face incredible odds in their struggle to save their homeland from falling into darkness

Recall

