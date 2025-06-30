$41.640.06
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story

Kyiv • UNN

 5815 views

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for "Troll 2," the sequel to the 2022 Norwegian monster film "Troll," which garnered 103 million views. The film is scheduled to premiere on December 1, 2025, and will once again feature Kim Falck and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, as well as Ine Marie Wilmann.

Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story

After a three-year wait, the sequel to one of the most popular Scandinavian films will finally appear on the streaming platform Netflix this year, reports UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for "Troll 2," the anticipated sequel to the Norwegian monster film that caused a stir in 2022. The second part is announced to be released on December 1, 2025. And to "warm up" expectations, the platform presented quite an intriguing teaser.

For reference

The film "Troll," based on Norwegian folklore, became a huge hit on Netflix. According to official data, the film collected 103 million views.

So in response to this rampant success, the streaming giant announced a sequel. The director of the new part of the Norwegian monster film is Roar Uthaug.

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views03.06.25, 09:54 • 121446 views

Comment

I am extremely proud of the enthusiasm that viewers around the world have shown for the first "Troll," far exceeding what we could have imagined. With this sequel, we aim high: expanding the scale, deepening the story, and creating a show that matches the troll genre you've never seen before

– the Norwegian director admitted.

What will "Troll 2" be about and who will star in it?

So, the monster movie sequel will be released on Netflix on December 1. Viewers will once again meet Kim Falk and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Andreas and Captain Chris, as well as Norwegian actress Ine Marie Wilmann.

The first film ended on a climax, hinting at the appearance of new Trolls. The first images of the new film should show exactly that.

The official synopsis states: 

When a dangerous new troll awakens, devastating Norway, beloved adventurers Nora, Andreas, and Captain Chris embark on their most perilous mission. To stop the creature's relentless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country's ancient history, seeking answers. Time is running out, and the troll's path of destruction widens, and our heroes face incredible odds in their struggle to save their homeland from falling into darkness

Recall

The third and final season of "Squid Game" was released worldwide on June 27. Production was filmed simultaneously with the second season, allowing for a small wait: only six months after the previous season's release.  

Moonbug Entertainment, known for children's shows CoComelon and Blippi, has teamed up with Sanrio Co., creator of Hello Kitty, to create a new animated series

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Norway
Netflix
Tesla
