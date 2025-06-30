Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office

As a result of a Russian UAV strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30, the building of one of the district territorial centers for recruitment and social support was damaged. This was reported by the Land Forces of Ukraine, transmitted by UNN.

Details

As a result of the strike, there were wounded among civilians who were near the drone attack site. They were provided with first aid.

At the same time, military and civilian employees of the institution did not conduct public reception and were in a shelter during the alarm.

Thanks to timely implemented safety measures upon receiving the air raid signal, it was possible to avoid injuries and losses among personnel — stated the Land Forces.

A photo of what is likely the damaged TCC building also appeared online.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, after the enemy drone attack, three people were wounded, and 5 cars were damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire in the building, reported the State Emergency Service.