In the Pokrovsk direction, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful raid on the positions of the enemy, who outnumbered them by two to one. As a result of effective and coordinated actions, eight enemies were eliminated, two were taken prisoner, UNN reports with reference to the SSO.

Details

A group of operators of the 144th Center of the Special Operations Forces destroyed eight Russian soldiers and forced two more to surrender in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region - the message says.

It is reported that the SSO soldiers began the raid on the twice superior enemy forces by blowing up a dugout in which the invaders were located. Three SSO operators quickly advanced with fire through the trenches and captured another shelter.

We decided that we would clean up - said the operator of the 144th SSO Center with the call sign "Kipesh".



During the battle, two SSO soldiers controlled the flanks, and three operators continued to put fire pressure.

The coordinated work of the special forces group left the enemy troops no chance, proving the advantage of quality over quantity. Only one enemy soldier was able to escape to the forest belt, but he was quickly destroyed by a drone strike - reported in the SSO.

Also, the military noted that the coherence and constant pressure of the "Kipesh" unit on the enemy are the main reasons for the success of the special actions of the SSO group.

Addition

SSO "Ranger" soldiers successfully attacked the positions of the occupiers, destroying two soldiers and capturing three. The operation was carried out without losses on the Ukrainian side.

In the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, over the past few days, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 14 Russian soldiers, including three officers.