"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16515 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 70986 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38726 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44016 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51181 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92811 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84848 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35410 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60555 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109389 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

In the Pokrovsk direction, SSO soldiers effectively destroyed eight occupiers and took two prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7688 views

SSO fighters raided enemy positions in the Pokrovsk direction. As a result of the operation, eight occupiers were killed and two Russian soldiers were captured.

In the Pokrovsk direction, SSO soldiers effectively destroyed eight occupiers and took two prisoners

In the Pokrovsk direction, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful raid on the positions of the enemy, who outnumbered them by two to one. As a result of effective and coordinated actions, eight enemies were eliminated, two were taken prisoner, UNN reports with reference to the SSO.

Details

A group of operators of the 144th Center of the Special Operations Forces destroyed eight Russian soldiers and forced two more to surrender in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region

- the message says.

It is reported that the SSO soldiers began the raid on the twice superior enemy forces by blowing up a dugout in which the invaders were located. Three SSO operators quickly advanced with fire through the trenches and captured another shelter.

We decided that we would clean up

- said the operator of the 144th SSO Center with the call sign "Kipesh".

During the battle, two SSO soldiers controlled the flanks, and three operators continued to put fire pressure.

The coordinated work of the special forces group left the enemy troops no chance, proving the advantage of quality over quantity. Only one enemy soldier was able to escape to the forest belt, but he was quickly destroyed by a drone strike

- reported in the SSO.

Also, the military noted that the coherence and constant pressure of the "Kipesh" unit on the enemy are the main reasons for the success of the special actions of the SSO group.

Addition

SSO "Ranger" soldiers successfully attacked the positions of the occupiers, destroying two soldiers and capturing three. The operation was carried out without losses on the Ukrainian side.

In the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, over the past few days, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 14 Russian soldiers, including three officers.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Kursk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk
