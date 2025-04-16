$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16000 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 67924 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37579 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42816 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50150 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91349 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83568 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35330 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60491 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109277 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
50%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 87468 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 50564 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 27631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 21780 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 9930 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 67924 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89079 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91349 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 83568 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183533 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 51809 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29183 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30218 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31526 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33812 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40818 views

Spring 2025 began with abnormal heat and a lack of precipitation. Climatologist Vira Balabukh predicts a hot summer with increased fire danger and new temperature records.

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Spring 2025 in Ukraine began with abnormal weather - warm temperatures, a shortage of precipitation and early awakening of nature became a continuation of climate changes that increasingly affect weather conditions in Ukraine. Climatologist Vira Balabukh told a journalist of UNN that serious deviations from the norm were recorded back in March, and ahead is a hot and dry summer, which may be accompanied by increased fire danger and new temperature records.

Abnormal March: warm and without precipitation

According to Balabukh, as predicted, March was abnormally warm and dry. The average air temperature turned out to be 3.5-5 degrees higher than the climatic norm.

The average monthly air temperature values ranged from 6-6.5 degrees in the northern, north-eastern regions of the country to 8 degrees and above in the south of Odesa region. Such an abnormally high air temperature was caused by high values of the minimum and, especially, the maximum temperature, which on some days exceeded 20 degrees

- said the expert.

In addition, Balabukh explained that the predominance of anticyclonic weather during the month caused a deficit of precipitation in almost the entire territory of the country. In the central and southern regions, less than half of the monthly rainfall fell during the month. Anticyclonic weather also contributed to a decrease in wind speed in March.

What needs to be done in the garden and vegetable garden in April: useful tips from an expert29.03.25, 09:30 • 321076 views

The Arctic invasion in the first decade of April led to a decrease in air temperature. And although the average daily air temperature remained positive during this period, the minimum temperature at night dropped to 5-6, and in some places 7 degrees below zero. As a result, the first decade of April was 1-4 degrees below normal

- added the expert.

Also, the climatologist noted that warm air masses moving to Ukraine will contribute to a significant increase in temperature. Therefore, the second decade of April is expected to be 2-3 degrees above normal, and the average temperature in a significant part of the country will exceed 15 degrees. 

Usually this temperature is typical for the summer period. So we have summer days ahead. But you shouldn't relax. During this period, the weather is very changeable and short-term cold spells are also possible

- said Balabukh.

The expert said that this year spring in Ukraine was early. Already in January and December, temperatures above 0 degrees were observed, which allowed the buds to bloom on the trees and the first flowers to bloom. Only in February did winter return, but not for long.

What to expect in summer: heat, drought and fire danger

The summer of 2025 in Ukraine, according to the climatologist, is expected to be hot and dry.

According to calculations by world forecasting centers, the average seasonal air temperature in summer is expected to be 2 degrees above normal. Precipitation in summer may be less than normal. So dry and hot weather will contribute to increased fire danger

- explained Balabukh.

The climatologist also noted that temperature records and weather anomalies are observed every summer, and the summer of 2025 will probably be no exception.

How to protect yourself during tick season - advice from an infectious disease specialist06.04.25, 08:00 • 207519 views

As for the limit temperature, as the expert emphasized, accurate forecasting of this is impossible for a long period. Seasonal forecasts can only indicate general trends in temperature and precipitation, while accurate data can only be obtained a few days before the event.

Climate challenges: impact on crops

The climatologist also warned that climate change, in particular rising temperatures, leads to changes in natural zones, which negatively affects the cultivation of certain crops. 

The lack of precipitation and prolonged hot periods are unfavorable for many plants. It is becoming increasingly difficult for us to obtain stable harvests of cabbage, cucumbers, and potatoes. Unfortunately, these trends will continue to intensify. So we must adapt to the new conditions

- Balabukh summed up.

Ukrainians are expected to have a spring week: Easter will be warm14.04.25, 12:55 • 4009 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77