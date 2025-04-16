Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Spring 2025 in Ukraine began with abnormal weather - warm temperatures, a shortage of precipitation and early awakening of nature became a continuation of climate changes that increasingly affect weather conditions in Ukraine. Climatologist Vira Balabukh told a journalist of UNN that serious deviations from the norm were recorded back in March, and ahead is a hot and dry summer, which may be accompanied by increased fire danger and new temperature records.

Abnormal March: warm and without precipitation

According to Balabukh, as predicted, March was abnormally warm and dry. The average air temperature turned out to be 3.5-5 degrees higher than the climatic norm.

The average monthly air temperature values ranged from 6-6.5 degrees in the northern, north-eastern regions of the country to 8 degrees and above in the south of Odesa region. Such an abnormally high air temperature was caused by high values of the minimum and, especially, the maximum temperature, which on some days exceeded 20 degrees - said the expert.

In addition, Balabukh explained that the predominance of anticyclonic weather during the month caused a deficit of precipitation in almost the entire territory of the country. In the central and southern regions, less than half of the monthly rainfall fell during the month. Anticyclonic weather also contributed to a decrease in wind speed in March.

The Arctic invasion in the first decade of April led to a decrease in air temperature. And although the average daily air temperature remained positive during this period, the minimum temperature at night dropped to 5-6, and in some places 7 degrees below zero. As a result, the first decade of April was 1-4 degrees below normal - added the expert.

Also, the climatologist noted that warm air masses moving to Ukraine will contribute to a significant increase in temperature. Therefore, the second decade of April is expected to be 2-3 degrees above normal, and the average temperature in a significant part of the country will exceed 15 degrees.

Usually this temperature is typical for the summer period. So we have summer days ahead. But you shouldn't relax. During this period, the weather is very changeable and short-term cold spells are also possible - said Balabukh.

The expert said that this year spring in Ukraine was early. Already in January and December, temperatures above 0 degrees were observed, which allowed the buds to bloom on the trees and the first flowers to bloom. Only in February did winter return, but not for long.

What to expect in summer: heat, drought and fire danger

The summer of 2025 in Ukraine, according to the climatologist, is expected to be hot and dry.

According to calculations by world forecasting centers, the average seasonal air temperature in summer is expected to be 2 degrees above normal. Precipitation in summer may be less than normal. So dry and hot weather will contribute to increased fire danger - explained Balabukh.

The climatologist also noted that temperature records and weather anomalies are observed every summer, and the summer of 2025 will probably be no exception.

As for the limit temperature, as the expert emphasized, accurate forecasting of this is impossible for a long period. Seasonal forecasts can only indicate general trends in temperature and precipitation, while accurate data can only be obtained a few days before the event.

Climate challenges: impact on crops

The climatologist also warned that climate change, in particular rising temperatures, leads to changes in natural zones, which negatively affects the cultivation of certain crops.

The lack of precipitation and prolonged hot periods are unfavorable for many plants. It is becoming increasingly difficult for us to obtain stable harvests of cabbage, cucumbers, and potatoes. Unfortunately, these trends will continue to intensify. So we must adapt to the new conditions - Balabukh summed up.

