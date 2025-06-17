As a result of the enemy attack, the dormitories of the Aviation Institute in Kyiv were damaged - Acting Rector of KAI Semenova
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the combined attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv on the night of June 17, the dormitories of the Kyiv Aviation Institute were damaged, there are wounded. Students are being relocated and provided with assistance.
On the night of June 17, dormitories of the Kyiv Aviation Institute were damaged due to a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on the capital of Ukraine. This was reported by the acting rector of KAI Ksenia Semenova, reports UNN.
Details
On her Instagram page, Ksenia Semenova reported the arrival of debris at the KAI dormitory.
Everyone is alive, there are wounded. The rest of the attack, everyone was sitting in the shelter, there is a large bunker in these dormitories. All services and university security reacted quickly. The RDA team was also there. If anyone else we don't know about needs help, write or come to the 10th dormitory
"We are now relocating students and staff from the damaged dormitory. The student council of the student campus and the administration of the dormitories are in contact with everyone," she added.
Let us remind you
On the night of June 17, Kyiv was subjected to a combined attack using missiles and drones. There are victims and destruction in various districts of the capital, fires have been recorded.
