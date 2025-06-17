As a result of the enemy attack, the dormitories of the Aviation Institute in Kyiv were damaged - Acting Rector of KAI Semenova

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: what is known about the consequences and victims
10:15 PM • 12305 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: what is known about the consequences and victims
June 16, 07:28 PM • 23726 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 39976 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 77587 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 77168 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 84962 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 167919 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 79207 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 77633 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 60138 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.5m/s
71%
749mm
Popular news
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 21636 views
Air defense is shooting down enemy drones in the Kyiv region. The movement of UAVs over the capital has been recorded. June 16, 06:29 PM • 15499 views
Kyiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": air defense is working, falling debris recorded, cars are on fire09:40 PM • 5806 views
Power outages in Kyiv in some areas amid drone attack10:46 PM • 10067 views
The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVA11:28 PM • 6658 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 136818 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 158285 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 188073 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 259794 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 316320 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Canada
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 21682 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 40788 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 105885 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 90086 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78251 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29
James Webb Space Telescope

As a result of the enemy attack, the dormitories of the Aviation Institute in Kyiv were damaged - Acting Rector of KAI Semenova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1970 views

As a result of the combined attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv on the night of June 17, the dormitories of the Kyiv Aviation Institute were damaged, there are wounded. Students are being relocated and provided with assistance.

As a result of the enemy attack, the dormitories of the Aviation Institute in Kyiv were damaged - Acting Rector of KAI Semenova

On the night of June 17, dormitories of the Kyiv Aviation Institute were damaged due to a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on the capital of Ukraine. This was reported by the acting rector of KAI Ksenia Semenova, reports UNN.

Details

On her Instagram page, Ksenia Semenova reported the arrival of debris at the KAI dormitory.

Everyone is alive, there are wounded. The rest of the attack, everyone was sitting in the shelter, there is a large bunker in these dormitories. All services and university security reacted quickly. The RDA team was also there. If anyone else we don't know about needs help, write or come to the 10th dormitory

- the message says.

"We are now relocating students and staff from the damaged dormitory. The student council of the student campus and the administration of the dormitories are in contact with everyone," she added.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 17, Kyiv was subjected to a combined attack using missiles and drones. There are victims and destruction in various districts of the capital, fires have been recorded.

The enemy is massively attacking Kyiv region, there are wounded and damage - OVA17.06.25, 02:46 • 3030 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9