As a result of the enemy attack, the dormitories of the Aviation Institute in Kyiv were damaged - Acting Rector of KAI Semenova

On the night of June 17, dormitories of the Kyiv Aviation Institute were damaged due to a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on the capital of Ukraine. This was reported by the acting rector of KAI Ksenia Semenova, reports UNN.

On her Instagram page, Ksenia Semenova reported the arrival of debris at the KAI dormitory.

Everyone is alive, there are wounded. The rest of the attack, everyone was sitting in the shelter, there is a large bunker in these dormitories. All services and university security reacted quickly. The RDA team was also there. If anyone else we don't know about needs help, write or come to the 10th dormitory - the message says.

"We are now relocating students and staff from the damaged dormitory. The student council of the student campus and the administration of the dormitories are in contact with everyone," she added.

On the night of June 17, Kyiv was subjected to a combined attack using missiles and drones. There are victims and destruction in various districts of the capital, fires have been recorded.

