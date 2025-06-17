The enemy is massively attacking Kyiv region, there are wounded and damage - OVA

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, Russia once again carried out a massive shelling of the Kyiv region. In the suburbs of the capital, a woman was injured as a result of the enemy attack, a private house was damaged, and fires broke out. This is reported in his Telegram channel by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration (KOVA) Mykola Kalashnyk, reports UNN.

The enemy is massively attacking the Kyiv region with UAVs and missiles. Peaceful settlements of the region are under attack. Unfortunately, a woman born in 1970 was injured in the Vyshgorod district. She has a cut wound to her right shoulder. Necessary medical assistance is being provided - the official said.

According to him, a private house was damaged as a result of the Russian shelling. The windows were broken in it.

"In the Brovary district, as a result of an enemy attack, the roof of a private house caught fire. A fire in an outbuilding on the territory of the enterprise is also recorded," he added.

Let us remind you

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, Kyiv was attacked by another powerful attack from various sides. As a result of the massive Russian shelling, 16 people were injured: among them a woman in serious condition and a man with burns. Falling debris, fires and destruction were recorded in various districts of the Ukrainian capital.

