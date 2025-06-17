Combined attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded at 12 locations

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, Kyiv was subjected to a combined enemy attack using missiles and drones. The consequences of the shelling were recorded at 12 locations. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

In general, as of now, we are recording the consequences of the attack at 12 locations in the Solomyanskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts. - the official said in a statement.

According to him, rescuers are doing everything to minimize the consequences.

The head of the KMVA warned that the danger persists. Targets are being recorded on the approaches to Kyiv.

"New groups of enemy drones are also being recorded in other regions, which may be heading to the capital. There is also a missile threat. Kyiv residents, stay in shelters until the alarm is over!" he added.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 17, Kyiv was subjected to a combined attack using missiles and drones. There are casualties and destruction in various districts of the capital, and fires have been recorded.

As a result of the massive Russian shelling, more than 10 people were injured: including a woman in serious condition and a man with burns. Fragments fell, fires and destruction were recorded in various districts of the Ukrainian capital.

Power outages in Kyiv in some areas amid drone attack