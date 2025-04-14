Ukrainians are expected to have a spring week: Easter will be warm

Warm and comfortable weather is expected in Ukraine this week, although short-term spring rains are possible. Pleasant spring weather is expected, including for Easter, said weather forecaster of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Natalia Ptukha, writes UNN.

Details

This week, our air currents have changed. We felt it already during the weekend, the situation was changing. Now, day by day, it will become warmer and warmer, and a warm air mass will continue to arrive - said Ptukha.

She noted that due to the prevalence of increased atmospheric pressure, there will be less precipitation and more sunny spells, so the sun will be able to warm the air unhindered in many regions.

Temperatures will be quite comfortable, spring-like and pleasant. The night temperature will be from 2 to 9 degrees Celsius. In the second half of the week 5-11 degrees Celsius. This is at night. And during the day, we will have 13-18 in the coming days, 16-22 in the second half of the week, and 22-25 degrees Celsius in the western regions of the country - explained the weather forecaster.

Ptukha also noted that there will be less rain. But even those that are expected will be short-lived, as they should be in the warm season.

Spring weather returns to Ukraine: forecast for Palm Sunday and Easter

There will be less precipitation, except that there may be some instability in the western regions during the week, there may be light rains, but they will be short-term, typical of warm-season rains - said the weather forecaster.

She also added that Ukrainians are likely to be pleased with warm weather for Easter, but there are no official forecasts for Easter Sunday yet.

For Easter, the trend will remain that the temperature will be in the range of 18-22 degrees, in the southwest up to 25 degrees. There is no official forecast for April 20, but it is worth expecting that the weather will be comfortable and pleasant - said Ptukha.

Supplement

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported that Monday will bring pleasant spring weather to most regions of Ukraine. Although local rains are possible in the west, no precipitation is expected in the rest of the regions, and the temperature will remain comfortable.