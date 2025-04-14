Ukrainians are expected to have a spring week: Easter will be warm

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3726 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21685 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17674 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22697 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31770 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65769 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61362 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34173 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59720 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107090 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 21685 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54651 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65769 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 61362 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 168113 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25663 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21610 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23210 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25077 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27687 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Ukrainians are expected to have a spring week: Easter will be warm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3857 views

Warm spring weather with light rain is expected in Ukraine. Comfortable +18-22 degrees are forecast for Easter, and up to +25 in the west of the country.

Ukrainians are expected to have a spring week: Easter will be warm

Warm and comfortable weather is expected in Ukraine this week, although short-term spring rains are possible. Pleasant spring weather is expected, including for Easter, said weather forecaster of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Natalia Ptukha, writes UNN.

Details

This week, our air currents have changed. We felt it already during the weekend, the situation was changing. Now, day by day, it will become warmer and warmer, and a warm air mass will continue to arrive

 - said Ptukha.

She noted that due to the prevalence of increased atmospheric pressure, there will be less precipitation and more sunny spells, so the sun will be able to warm the air unhindered in many regions.

Temperatures will be quite comfortable, spring-like and pleasant. The night temperature will be from 2 to 9 degrees Celsius. In the second half of the week 5-11 degrees Celsius. This is at night. And during the day, we will have 13-18 in the coming days, 16-22 in the second half of the week, and 22-25 degrees Celsius in the western regions of the country

- explained the weather forecaster.

Ptukha also noted that there will be less rain. But even those that are expected will be short-lived, as they should be in the warm season.

Spring weather returns to Ukraine: forecast for Palm Sunday and Easter11.04.25, 12:55 • 9320 views

There will be less precipitation, except that there may be some instability in the western regions during the week, there may be light rains, but they will be short-term, typical of warm-season rains

- said the weather forecaster.

She also added that Ukrainians are likely to be pleased with warm weather for Easter, but there are no official forecasts for Easter Sunday yet.

For Easter, the trend will remain that the temperature will be in the range of 18-22 degrees, in the southwest up to 25 degrees. There is no official forecast for April 20, but it is worth expecting that the weather will be comfortable and pleasant

- said Ptukha.

Supplement

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported that Monday will bring pleasant spring weather to most regions of Ukraine. Although local rains are possible in the west, no precipitation is expected in the rest of the regions, and the temperature will remain comfortable.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.93
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09