Russians launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are destructions and fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

On the night of June 17, the Russians launched at least 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Destruction was recorded at enterprises, fires broke out, and houses were damaged by the blast wave.

Russians launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are destructions and fires

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, Russia launched at least 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, numerous destructions and fires were recorded. This is reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the official, as a result of the Russian attack, there is destruction at several enterprises. Fires broke out there.

The enemy launched at least 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia

- the official said in a post.

Ivan Fedorov reported that houses located nearby were damaged by the blast wave.

"Information about the victims is being clarified. Emergency services are already working at the scene," he added.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Zaporizhzhia
