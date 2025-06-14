Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two police officers injured

Two policemen were injured in the night attack on Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the city was attacked by 14 enemy Shaheds.

A humanitarian enterprise caught fire due to Russian shelling. Cars, a shop and a public transport stop were damaged. The blast wave blew out windows in high-rise buildings - Fedorov wrote.

He added that Zaporizhzhia medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, June 14, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the strikes, several fires broke out in the city. At 4:15 a.m. an all-clear was announced in Zaporizhzhia and the region.

On the eve of the enemy attack on the Pology district of Zaporizhzhia region, one person died, three were injured. The occupiers launched 496 strikes on 14 settlements in the region.

Also on the eve of the air strike on Novogryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia, one person was injured, houses were destroyed.

