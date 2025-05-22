Prepared an assassination attempt on Zelenskyy: Russian agent to be tried in Poland
Kyiv • UNN
Poland will try a man arrested in April 2024 on suspicion of cooperating with Russian special services to prepare an assassination attempt on Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The National Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Poland has sent to court an indictment against a person accused of assisting Russian special services in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
Details
This person was detained in April 2024 as a result of the interaction of Ukrainian and Polish special services. The investigation established that a Polish citizen, on his own initiative, established contact with representatives of the command of the Russian Armed Forces.
The man offered to collect and transmit to the Russians information about the security of the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport. According to investigators, this was intended to carry out a possible assassination attempt on the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his stay in Poland.
Thanks to the coordinated work of the Polish and Ukrainian special services, evidence of the agent's work was collected, and he himself was later detained. The Polish Prosecutor's Office charged him under Article 130 § 3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Poland.
