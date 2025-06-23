Trump reacted to Medvedev's nuclear threats. The former president of the Russian Federation had to make excuses

US President Donald Trump criticized the statement made by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who hinted at supplying nuclear weapons to Iran. Subsequently, Medvedev explained what he meant, and again it was not without threats, UNN reports.

Did I hear former President Medvedev of Russia casually throw around the "N" word (nuclear weapons) and say that he and other countries would supply nuclear warheads to Iran? Did he really say that, or is it just a figment of my imagination? If he said it, and if it is confirmed, please let me know immediately - Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump stressed that the topic of nuclear weapons should not be taken so lightly.

I guess that's why Putin is the "boss." By the way, if anyone thinks our "iron" was great this weekend (during the strike on Iran on Sunday - ed.), then certainly the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years ahead of others, is our nuclear submarines. This is the most powerful and deadliest weapon ever created, and 30 (missiles - ed.) "Tomahawks" have just been launched - all 30 hit the target perfectly - Trump noted.

Context

On June 22, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev criticized the US strike on Iran and stated that a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their nuclear arsenal.

Medvedev replied to Trump on X social network today, June 23, and stated that Russia allegedly does not plan to supply nuclear weapons to Iran.

Regarding President Trump's concern: I condemn the US strike on Iran - it did not achieve its goals. However, Russia does not intend to supply nuclear weapons to Iran, since, unlike Israel, we are parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. I am well aware of what this would mean, as I controlled our nuclear forces as president. But other countries could do it - and that's precisely what was said - Medvedev wrote.

He stated that there should be no debate about who has more nuclear weapons.

Moreover, the START treaty, which I once signed with the US President, is still in force. The question is, what's next? - Medvedev stated.

Supplement

Trump stated that the United States of America attacked Iran's nuclear facilities. According to him, the US operation was "very successful," three nuclear facilities in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, were attacked.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed understanding regarding the United States' attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that the US actions are within international law.

The IAEA confirmed the absence of increased radiation outside Iran's nuclear facilities after the attacks.

On June 23, Iran carried out missile strikes on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to US attacks on its nuclear facilities.