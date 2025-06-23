$41.830.15
Iran launched missile strikes on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

On June 23, Iran launched missile attacks on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to US attacks on its nuclear facilities. The White House is monitoring threats, and Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace due to rising tensions.

Iran launched missile strikes on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq - Media

On Monday, June 23, Iran launched missile strikes on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq, in response to US attacks on its nuclear facilities. This was reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Iran launched several missiles at American military bases in the Middle East on Monday in response to a US strike on its nuclear facilities this weekend.

- announced one Israeli and one Arab official.

According to the Israeli official, "at least 10 missiles were fired towards Qatar and at least one missile towards Iraq."

The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and are closely monitoring them

- a senior White House official told Axios.

Supplement

Trump was scheduled to meet with his national security team at 1 p.m. ET at the White House to discuss the threat. The president warned that any retaliatory measures "will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed" during the US military attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend.

Earlier, UNN wrote that on Monday evening local time, Qatar announced a temporary closure of its airspace due to rising regional tensions. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the closure was part of a broader set of precautionary measures.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

