The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6078 views

The Director of the State Employment Center announced that the most demanded professions in Ukraine are blue-collar professions. Employers are looking for drivers, builders, welders and are ready to retrain staff.

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Currently, the most in-demand professional and technical directions in professions and specialties are in Ukraine. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the director of the State Employment Center, Yulia Zhovtyak, who emphasized the need to popularize vocational education.

Situation on the labor market in Ukraine

The situation remains unchanged. The most in-demand professional and technical directions in professions and specialties are in our country. We recently conducted a large survey, polling 55 thousand employers with 4.5 million people working for them, on the topic of what qualifications they need today and whether they are ready to hire older people, veterans, internally displaced citizens, and what programs they need to use 

- said Zhovtyak.

The State Employment Center noted that according to the survey results, the most in-demand professions are drivers, tractor operators, and builders.

The result is as follows, among the most in-demand professions, specialties that employers need today are drivers, tractor operators, builders, energy workers, everything related to electrical and gas welding, turners, seamstresses. That is, we are talking specifically about vocational and technical directions. Therefore, I say that we now, as a country, have a mission to popularize vocational education. Because in Ukraine, higher education is obtained the most, while the work available is related to vocational and technical education 

- Zhovtyak said.

According to her, being a good engineer, an agronomist is a guarantee of stable work and a decent salary.

80% of those registered with the State Employment Center are women11.04.25, 13:53 • 3291 view

When asked how often employers hire people with minimal experience or are willing to retrain someone due to staff shortages, Zhovtyak replied: "Employers hire,  are ready to retrain. When I talk to HR managers of companies, I hear from them the points that today it is very important not just to look for people, but it is important to retain the existing team. Many employers are willing to invest in the team, they are ready to train, even without applying, for example, to state programs. They become such mentors, they train the person".

The director of the State Employment Center noted that  each enterprise has its own technological process and even if a person has education and skills, they may need a certain  time to work at the enterprise and individually familiarize themselves with the technology that is there.

Therefore, employers are ready to train, and we, as a state service, have programs in our portfolio of services that we can provide for retraining people 

- said Zhovtyak.

She also commented on the problem of labor shortage for harvesting berries and fruits.

 This is indeed a problem, because I talk to other employers and hear that when the season begins, including in  European countries, people simply quit their jobs, go abroad to pick strawberries, and when the season ends, they return home to Ukraine and get employed again, working at their jobs 

- Zhovtyak said.

According to her, one of the reasons why people go abroad to pick strawberries, for example, is a higher salary.

This is indeed a problem, because often a European country offers them a higher salary for this than what they might be offered in Ukraine. When you talk to people who work, on the question: "Why do you like working for this employer?" I always hear two answers: Good salary and very good attitude towards people 

- Zhovtyak said.

Harvesting fruits and berries: expert warned of major problems with the workforce10.04.25, 15:43 • 142793 views

Employment of people with disabilities

Zhovtyak told how often people with disabilities and veterans apply to employment centers.

I cannot say that the number has increased now, they apply, but there are not many people with disabilities registered 

- said the director of the State Employment Center.

She emphasized that there are jobs for people with disabilities, and the State Employment Center is ready to help and find jobs for them.

Zhovtyak reminded that there is a program for equipping a workplace for people with disabilities.

If an employer hires a person with a first or second group of disability and equips a workplace for them - specialized furniture, turnstiles, ramps, etc., we  as the State Employment Service compensate 120 thousand  UAH if the person has the first group and 80 thousand UAH if they have the second group of disability. Veterans who are demobilized and  return to a secured workplace also fall under this program, in case they acquired a disability 

- she explained.

Salary increase in Ukraine

Even based on the survey, I can say that employers are increasing salaries and are ready (to do so – ed.). Undoubtedly, the tax and military levy have increased, which also does not favor everyone, but the average salary in Ukraine is growing because internal competition for candidates is starting. On the one hand, this is a downside, but on the other hand, it allows for raising salary levels for people 

- noted Zhovtyak.

In the NBU report "Business expectations of Ukrainian enterprises", it was reported that most managers of Ukrainian enterprises forecast salary growth in the next 12 months.

In 2024, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased by more than 25% - Ministry of Economy16.04.25, 16:20 • 6124 views

Addition

In February, Zhovtyak noted that there is a staff shortage in Ukraine, and employers face problems not only in finding but also in retaining employees.

The State Employment Center reported that the labor market in Ukraine is changing, as the demand for workers is growing, women are mastering "male" professions, and the number of working teenagers is increasing.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
