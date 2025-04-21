$41.400.01
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
10:05 AM • 4920 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6828 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 13410 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 14750 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 29236 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 33841 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 48947 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 32080 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 35879 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54230 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Publications
Exclusives
Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12759 views

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on April 21 at 7:35 AM. His pontificate since 2013 was marked by reforms and service, despite prolonged health problems.

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Today, April 21, the day after Easter, Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88. What will his pontificate be remembered for, and what was Pope Francis's attitude towards Ukraine - in the material UNN.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. This morning at 7:35, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father's house. His entire life was devoted to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the benefit of the poorest and marginalized. In gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we entrust the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God," reported Cardinal Kevin Farrell. 

JD Vance met with Pope Francis on Easter: what is known21.04.25, 03:35 • 4084 views

The Pope's Illness

The Pope was hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from bronchitis for several days.

Pope Francis's health gradually deteriorated, and on Tuesday, February 18, his doctors diagnosed bilateral pneumonia.

After 38 days in the hospital, the Pope returned to his Vatican residence in Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

In 1957, when he was about 20 years old, Jorge Mario Bergoglio underwent surgery in his native Argentina to remove a portion of his lung that had been affected by a severe respiratory infection.

Pope Francis is no longer in critical condition - AFP28.02.25, 15:43 • 20529 views

With age, Pope Francis often suffered from respiratory illnesses, even canceling a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to the flu and pneumonia.

What the Pope's Funeral Will Be Like

In April 2024, the late Pope Francis approved an updated edition of the liturgical book for papal funeral rites, which is to regulate the process of the Pontiff's funeral.

The second edition of Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis introduces several new elements, including how the Pope's remains should be handled after death.

According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Papal Ceremonies, the late Pope Francis requested that the funeral rites be simplified and focused on the Church's demonstration of faith in the Risen Body of Christ.

"The updated rite," said Archbishop Ravelli, "seeks to further emphasize that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is the funeral of a pastor and disciple of Christ, not of a powerful person of this world."

Francis the Priest

When Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Pope Francis's secular name) turned 21, he entered the seminary. In 1958, he joined the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) and received a humanities education in the order's educational institutions. Then Francis studied humanities, worked as a teacher of literature and psychology. Francis began his path as a priest in 1969.

As reported online, he became a priest due to a failed love. In his youth, he was in love with a girl named Amalia. As a child, he declared that if he didn't marry her, he would become a priest. However, the girl's parents were against their friendship. This story was told by Amalia, with whom the future Pope was in love as a child.

Francis's Pontificate

Francis became Pope on March 13, 2013. He succeeded Benedict XVI in this position, who resigned due to health problems. Benedict XVI died in December 2022.

His pontificate was remembered primarily for continuous liturgical reforms, as well as attempts to build dialogue with other religions and atheists.

The Pope and Ukraine

Some actions and words of Pope Francis caused indignation and misunderstanding in Ukraine. In particular, during the Way of the Cross in the Vatican after the start of the full-scale invasion, a Ukrainian and a Russian woman carried the cross together. In addition, the Pope condemned Ukraine's decision to ban the activities of the Russian church on its territory.

At the same time, the Pope actively received pilgrims from Ukraine, communicated with servicemen, and even received a signed Ukrainian flag from them. Similar meetings with Russian servicemen never happened.

Pope Francis calls for prayer against war and reiterates talks13.03.24, 15:51 • 52577 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldPublications
Rome
Pope Francis
Argentina
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine
Vatican City
