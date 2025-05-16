Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey: new details of the meeting have become known

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey took place in a calm atmosphere. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the teams of negotiators sat opposite each other on either side of a U-shaped table. At the same time, the Russians were dressed in suits, and some of the Ukrainians were in military uniforms.

At the same time, it is noted that no specific schedule or venue for the next round of negotiations was agreed during the meeting. It is also reported that Ukrainians communicated in their own language through an interpreter.

In addition, it is reported that Russia rejected Ukraine's request for the presence of representatives of the United States and Turkey in the hall.

Let us remind you

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on May 16. These were the first direct talks in more than three years since the full-scale invasion. They ended about two hours after the start.

However, as noted by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Russia is not interested in real negotiations, but only imitates them, while attacking Ukrainian cities.

This position was confirmed by the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky. During the negotiations, he stated that the Kremlin is ready to fight as long as it takes. As an example, he cited the Russian-Swedish war, which lasted 21 years, from 1700 to 1721.

