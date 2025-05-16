Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: a Turkish official assessed them as "more positive than expected"

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: a Turkish official assessed them as "more positive than expected"

Kyiv • UNN

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul were positive, despite Russia's demands for troop withdrawal. An exchange of prisoners was discussed, but the Russian delegation did not have the authority.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: a Turkish official assessed them as "more positive than expected"

A Turkish official said that Friday's talks between Ukraine and Russia were "more positive than expected," hours after the meeting in Istanbul ended, UNN writes, citing CNN.

They were more positive than expected. They did not use accusatory language

- a Turkish official told CNN.

The official said that Russia's demand that Ukraine withdraw troops from the territory under its control was made "in the context of a conversation about a ceasefire."

Russia demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several districts inside Ukraine" for a ceasefire in negotiations - media16.05.25, 15:40 • 1956 views

"At the moment when it seemed that we had reached a dead end, we proposed an exchange of prisoners of war, which would include three categories - children, civilians and soldiers. The Ukrainian side left to get approval for this," the Turkish official said about the agreed exchange of prisoners between the two countries.

The Russian team "seemed to need less consultation than the Ukrainians," the official said, adding: "These are two sides sitting down at the negotiating table to discuss two different things. But the fact that they came to Istanbul can be seen as a need on their part to find a way out."

Addition

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16 - the first direct talks in more than three years - ended about two hours after the start.

Earlier, a Ukrainian diplomatic source said in a comment to the media that Russia's demands at the Istanbul talks were "unrealistic." Russia at the talks, according to a Ukrainian diplomatic source, demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several areas inside Ukraine" in exchange for a ceasefire, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported. The Russian delegation did not have the authority to make important decisions, they are not ready to make anything significant to end the war, CNN reported, citing a Ukrainian source.

The Russian delegation put forward unacceptable conditions for Ukraine - MFA16.05.25, 19:25 • 860 views

These were the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow after those shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, although he himself had previously proposed them, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
