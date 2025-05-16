The Russian delegation put forward unacceptable conditions for Ukraine - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian delegation put forward new, unacceptable demands to Ukraine at the negotiations in Istanbul. The Ukrainian side insisted on its own position.
The Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul put forward new demands to Ukraine, which were unacceptable to the Ukrainian delegation. Ukraine stuck to its position and returned the discussion to those points that are important for the Ukrainian side. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, following the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, reports UNN.
Details
Answering the question whether there were new demands from Russia to Ukraine, Tykhyi answered that "in principle, yes".
We need to compare, look at clear documents, and therefore, as far as I understand, yes, there were new requirements. I can say that there were indeed a number of demands from the Russian side that were unacceptable to the Ukrainian delegation. We stuck to our position, pursued our line, and returned the discussion to the points that are important to us. What is really achievable
He emphasized that if the Ukrainian delegation managed to really agree on one position - the exchange of "1000 for 1000", then this is already very important, because it will make at least 1000 Ukrainian families happy.
Let us remind you
The head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov stated that the next step in the negotiations with Russia will be a further meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Another priority in the negotiations with the Russians was Ukrainian prisoners of war.