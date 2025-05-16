Russia demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several districts inside Ukraine" for a ceasefire in negotiations - media

$41.470.07
Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire
Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

Russia demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several districts inside Ukraine" for a ceasefire in negotiations - media

Kyiv

Russia demands the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from several regions of Ukraine in exchange for a ceasefire. A Ukrainian source called the Russian demands unrealistic.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a phone call. дипломати

According to an Ukrainian diplomatic source, Russia demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several regions inside Ukraine" in exchange for a ceasefire, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported in X, UNN writes.

An Ukrainian diplomatic source reported that during the meeting, the Russian side demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from several regions inside Ukraine in exchange for a ceasefire

- wrote Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

"Russian demands are detached from reality and go far beyond what was discussed before," the source said.

Addition

An Ukrainian diplomatic source said in a comment to the media that Russia's demands at the talks in Istanbul are "unrealistic".

Meanwhile, Russian media have also reported that the negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul have ended.

These were the first direct talks between the two countries since the beginning of 2022, immediately after Russia began its full-scale invasion.

Julia Shramko

