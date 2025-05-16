Russia demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several districts inside Ukraine" for a ceasefire in negotiations - media

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a phone call. дипломати

According to an Ukrainian diplomatic source, Russia demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several regions inside Ukraine" in exchange for a ceasefire, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported in X, UNN writes.

An Ukrainian diplomatic source reported that during the meeting, the Russian side demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from several regions inside Ukraine in exchange for a ceasefire - wrote Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

"Russian demands are detached from reality and go far beyond what was discussed before," the source said.

Addition

An Ukrainian diplomatic source said in a comment to the media that Russia's demands at the talks in Istanbul are "unrealistic".

Meanwhile, Russian media have also reported that the negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul have ended.

These were the first direct talks between the two countries since the beginning of 2022, immediately after Russia began its full-scale invasion.