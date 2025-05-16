Russia demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several districts inside Ukraine" for a ceasefire in negotiations - media
Kyiv • UNN
Russia demands the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from several regions of Ukraine in exchange for a ceasefire. A Ukrainian source called the Russian demands unrealistic.
According to an Ukrainian diplomatic source, Russia demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several regions inside Ukraine" in exchange for a ceasefire, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported in X, UNN writes.
"Russian demands are detached from reality and go far beyond what was discussed before," the source said.
Addition
Meanwhile, Russian media have also reported that the negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul have ended.
These were the first direct talks between the two countries since the beginning of 2022, immediately after Russia began its full-scale invasion.