Pope Francis is no longer in critical condition - AFP

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Pope Francis is no longer in critical condition - AFP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20506 views

The condition of 88-year-old Pope Francis, hospitalized with pneumonia, is improving after two weeks in the hospital. The pontiff continues to work in a special apartment, performing breathing exercises between rests.

Pope Francis is no longer in critical condition - AFP

Pope Francis' condition is currently not critical, a Vatican source said Friday, following a series of clinical improvements in the 88-year-old pontiff, who is suffering from pneumonia in both lungs, AFP reported, writes UNN.

Details

The Pope has spent the past two weeks in Rome's Gemelli Hospital, and the Vatican reported a gradual improvement in his condition in recent days.

A Vatican source said Friday that “the critical condition has passed for the moment,” but warned that Francis' overall condition “remains complicated” and his prognosis remains “guarded.

Earlier on Friday, the Vatican said the Pope had spent another quiet night in the hospital.

Supplement

After being hospitalized on February 14 due to breathing difficulties, the pontiff's condition caused widespread alarm as it worsened to pneumonia in both lungs.

But there was no recurrence of the choking attack he suffered over the weekend, and the Vatican has since issued a more optimistic medical update.

On Monday, he said Francis had a “slight improvement” and on Tuesday noted that his condition was “critical but stable,” the last time he used the term “critical” for his condition.

A “further slight improvement” was reported on Wednesday, and on Thursday the Vatican said that “the Holy Father's clinical condition is confirmed to be improving today.

However, the Vatican has not yet changed the Pope's prognosis from “subdued,” meaning doctors will not predict changes in his health.

Medical experts have warned that Francis' age and the chronic respiratory disease he suffers from mean that sustained recovery could take time.

“Given the complexity of the clinical picture, additional days of clinical stability are needed to determine the prognosis,” the Vatican said Thursday.

Francis, who has been pope since 2013, continues to work at the hospital, where he is staying in a special papal suite on the 10th floor.

According to the Vatican, he also does breathing exercises between resting and prayers.

This hospital stay is the fourth in his nearly 12-year papacy and the longest.

In recent years he has had colon surgery, hernia surgery and pain in his knee and hip that has forced him to be in a wheelchair.

There has been speculation that Francis may now step down, especially as his schedule has been filled with papal duties amid the celebration of the holy jubilee year.

“If the Pope survives, many believe he will want to finish the jubilee year, but then, when he turns 89, he will face the question of whether to resign or not,” Italian Vatican expert Marco Politi told AFP news agency.

Francis has always been willing to follow the example of his predecessor Benedict XVI, who stepped down in 2013 due to health problems - physical and mental.

But Pope Francis had said repeatedly before his hospitalization that it was not yet time - and may never be.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Rome
Pope Francis
