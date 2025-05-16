In Istanbul, Medinsky tried to put pressure on the Ukrainian delegation with fake quotes from Bismarck and Napoleon - CCD
Kyiv • UNN
During negotiations in Istanbul, Medinsky tried to put pressure on the Ukrainian delegation with fake quotes from Bismarck and Napoleon. Both of these historical figures never said what Medinsky attributed to them.
During the negotiations in Istanbul, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, tried to put pressure on the Ukrainian delegates, quoting Otto von Bismarck and Napoleon Bonaparte.
However, both of the mentioned historical figures never said what Medinsky attributed to them, reported Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.
Details
Medinsky attributed quotes to Bismarck and Napoleon that they did not say. It's a pity that they died, so I will refute it for them
In particular, Medinsky cited the following words, which were allegedly said by the "Iron Chancellor" of Germany, Otto von Bismarck:
Never try to deceive Russians... sooner or later Russians always come for what is theirs
In fact, this quote has no confirmation in Bismarck's authentic statements and is considered apocryphal. No memoirs, speeches or letters of Otto von Bismarck contain such words. German historians, including employees of the Bismarck Foundation, directly refuted such "statements" - Bismarck did not say anything like that
In addition, Medinsky attributed the following words to the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte: "War and negotiations are conducted simultaneously".
No known correspondence, memoirs or statements of Napoleon contain a quote about "war and negotiations being conducted simultaneously." Historical sources do not record such words of the emperor, and therefore this statement should be considered apocryphal
For his part, Kovalenko offered another quote that characterizes Russians.
And here is my quote: there is no Russian who has never lied. Lies are Russian blood
Addendum
During negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Russia does not want war, but is ready to fight as long as necessary. As an example, he cited the war with Sweden, which lasted 21 years.