The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1532 views

The Sunday Times has updated the list of the richest people in Britain. Dua Lipa, with an estimated fortune of £115 million, became the youngest member of the separate “under 40” ranking.

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

Sir Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Mick Jagger are among the few musicians who have made it to The Sunday Times 2025 list, which this year once again confirmed the trend - the number of wealthy Britons in the United Kingdom is decreasing.

UNN reports with reference to The Independent.

Details

The Sunday Times has updated its ranking of the richest people in the UK, which includes both British subjects and people living in the kingdom. It is noted that the total number of billionaires in the UK has decreased:

From 165 in 2024 to 156 this year. This is the largest drop in the list's 37-year history. It is worth adding that the corresponding trend has been observed for the third year in a row.

It is noted that new figures in the ranking are in the technology and digital entertainment sectors.

List of the 40 richest people in Great Britain under 40

The youngest member of the list of Britons "40 to 40", according to the annual ranking of the richest people in Great Britain, was Pop star Dua Lipa.

With an estimated fortune of £115 million (€137 million), the Anglo-Albanian singer, whose album "Radical Optimism" topped the British charts, ranks 34th on this separate list.

The top 40 also included singer Adele (£170 million), footballer Harry Kane (£100 million), and actor Daniel Radcliffe (£100 million).

Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Mick Jagger are among the few musicians featured in the overall ranking of the richest Britons.

The richest musician on the list is 82-year-old Sir Paul McCartney, who ranked 151st with an estimated fortune of £1.025 billion.

The fortune of one of the founders of the legendary band "The Beatles" increased by £25 million compared to last year's calculations. Last year, McCartney became the first billionaire musician in British history with a fortune of £1 billion.

Sir Elton John rose from 291st to 283rd position in this year's list with a fortune of £475 million. The prominent singer, pianist and composer increased his fortune by £5 million in a year.

Rolling Stones bandmates Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards shared 295th place, with equal fortunes of £440 million each.

Ed Sheeran is a newcomer to the annual list. The winner of numerous music awards, including Grammy Awards and Brit Awards, took 333rd place with a total fortune of £370 million.

Who tops The Sunday Times 2025 ranking

Gopi Hinduja and his family top the Sunday Times list of Britain's richest Britons for the fourth year in a row. This is a fortune estimated at £35.3 billion.

In addition to the Hinduja family, the ranking also includes well-known names:

David and Simon Reuben with their family: second place with £26.87 billion, thanks to their success in real estate and technology through the Reuben Brothers conglomerate.

Sir Leonard Blavatnik:

British-American businessman of Ukrainian origin, in third place with £25.73 billion.

Blavatnik's fortune increased after the acquisition of Warner Music, which he placed on the stock exchange in 2020. But since February 2025, the company's value has fallen by 20%.

Sir James Dyson with his family. The famous inventor of the bagless Cyclone vacuum cleaner, who also owns luxury real estate in London and is a shareholder in Queen's Park Rangers, ranks fourth with a fortune of £20.8 billion.

John Fredriksen.

Norwegian tycoon with investments in shipping, fisheries and drilling, whose fortune is estimated at $13.68 billion.

Let us remind you

The 500 richest people in the world lost $108 billion due to the fall in shares of technology companies. The biggest losses were suffered by Larry Ellison ($27.6 billion) and Jensen Huang ($20.8 billion) due to the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldReal Estate Finance
United Kingdom
