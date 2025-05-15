$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 86 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 680 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 11206 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36408 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114689 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119986 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223814 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100920 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70198 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175659 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

President Trump said his priority is to end wars, but he will not hesitate to use American power if necessary. The US also offered assistance in negotiations between India and Pakistan.

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Addressing American troops in Qatar, President Donald Trump said his priority was to end wars, but he would not hesitate to "use American force if necessary."

This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.  

 Trump visited Al Udeid Air Base, which houses 10,000 American troops and plays a crucial role in US foreign policy, during his first major international presidential visit of his second term. 

My priority is to end conflicts, not start them, but I will never hesitate to use American force if necessary to defend the United States of America or our partners, and this is one of our great partners right here.

- Trump said.

USA and Greenland

On May 4, Donald Trump stated that he allows the use of military force to establish control over Greenland. At the same time, he considers such a prospect regarding Canada "very unlikely". 

Before that, he said that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable, perhaps without military force. He added that the country is important for international security

Trump's Peace Initiatives 

The United States has offered assistance in negotiations between India and Pakistan. Later, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire after negotiations mediated by the United States.

However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indian military actions against Pakistan were only "suspended" after the escalation of hostilities last week.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine and is ready to support any mechanism that will contribute to the establishment of a strong and lasting peace.

Trump said on Thursday that he may still go to Istanbul if there is progress on negotiations for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara. The Ukrainian delegation is also in Turkey. Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian side will think about what to do with the negotiations with the Russian delegation, what steps will be taken, after the conversation with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
Qatar
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Pakistan
