Limitedly fit Ukrainians must re-undergo a military medical examination: the police will forcibly deliver those who do not appear to the TCC

Military-liable citizens who were recognized as partially fit for military service before May 4, 2024, must undergo a repeated military medical examination (MME). Those who do not appear at the MME by June 5 will be searched for by the police and forcibly taken to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC), reports UNN, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Who is required to undergo a repeated MME

Citizens of Ukraine, male, aged from 25 to 60 years, who, according to the results of previous medical examinations, were recognized as partially fit for military service.

Persons with disabilities of any group are not subject to repeated MME based on this requirement.

Mechanism for undergoing a repeated MME

Those liable for military service can independently obtain a referral for undergoing a MME from the territorial center for recruitment and social support (TCC and SP).

It is also possible to independently obtain a referral for a MME through the electronic system Reserve+.

With the obtained referral, it is necessary to contact the military medical commission determined by the TCC and SP. This may be a MME at the TCC and SP, a military hospital, or another healthcare facility. You must have documents proving your identity, military registration documents, medical documentation (if available), and results of previous medical examinations with you.

Specialist doctors will conduct a repeated medical examination to determine fitness for military service according to updated requirements. Based on the results of the examination, a new MME conclusion will be provided regarding fitness or unfitness for military service.

Consequences of non-compliance with the requirements of the law

In case of non-compliance by citizens with the obligation established by law regarding repeated medical examination by this category of those liable for military service:

TCC and SP will submit relevant requests to the National Police of Ukraine regarding the commission of an administrative offense by those liable for military service through electronic interaction between the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Those Liable for Military Service and Reservists and the unified information system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;

police officers, based on requests from the TCC and SP, will carry out administrative detentions and delivery of military-liable citizens to the nearest district (city) TCC and SP;

delivered citizens will be subject to administrative responsibility and will simultaneously be sent for medical examination, including after the deadline for medical examination established by law.

We remind you that violation of the rules of military registration by those liable for military service in a special period entails administrative liability in accordance with Art. 210 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. The sanction of this article provides for a fine of UAH 17,000 to 25,500.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine calls on those liable for military service with limited fitness to take this requirement responsibly and undergo a repeated medical examination in a timely manner.

