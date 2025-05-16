Limitedly fit Ukrainians must re-undergo a military medical examination: the police will forcibly deliver those who do not appear to the TCC

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

May 16, 10:57 AM

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

Limitedly fit Ukrainians must re-undergo a military medical examination: the police will forcibly deliver those who do not appear to the TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2028 views

Those liable for military service who were deemed partially fit before May 4 must undergo a repeat military medical examination. Those who do not appear by June 5 will be forcibly taken to the TCC by the police.

Limitedly fit Ukrainians must re-undergo a military medical examination: the police will forcibly deliver those who do not appear to the TCC

Military-liable citizens who were recognized as partially fit for military service before May 4, 2024, must undergo a repeated military medical examination (MME). Those who do not appear at the MME by June 5 will be searched for by the police and forcibly taken to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC), reports UNN, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Who is required to undergo a repeated MME

Citizens of Ukraine, male, aged from 25 to 60 years, who, according to the results of previous medical examinations, were recognized as partially fit for military service.

Persons with disabilities of any group are not subject to repeated MME based on this requirement.

Mechanism for undergoing a repeated MME

  • Those liable for military service can independently obtain a referral for undergoing a MME from the territorial center for recruitment and social support (TCC and SP).
    • It is also possible to independently obtain a referral for a MME through the electronic system Reserve+.

      With the obtained referral, it is necessary to contact the military medical commission determined by the TCC and SP. This may be a MME at the TCC and SP, a military hospital, or another healthcare facility. You must have documents proving your identity, military registration documents, medical documentation (if available), and results of previous medical examinations with you.

      Specialist doctors will conduct a repeated medical examination to determine fitness for military service according to updated requirements. Based on the results of the examination, a new MME conclusion will be provided regarding fitness or unfitness for military service.

      The Ministry of Defense plans to make all types of deferrals available in Reserve+ by the end of the year15.05.25, 19:09 • 4908 views

      Consequences of non-compliance with the requirements of the law 

      In case of non-compliance by citizens with the obligation established by law regarding repeated medical examination by this category of those liable for military service:

      • TCC and SP will submit relevant requests to the National Police of Ukraine regarding the commission of an administrative offense by those liable for military service through electronic interaction between the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Those Liable for Military Service and Reservists and the unified information system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; 
        • police officers, based on requests from the TCC and SP, will carry out administrative detentions and delivery of military-liable citizens to the nearest district (city) TCC and SP; 
          • delivered citizens will be subject to administrative responsibility and will simultaneously be sent for medical examination, including after the deadline for medical examination established by law.

            We remind you that violation of the rules of military registration by those liable for military service in a special period entails administrative liability in accordance with Art. 210 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. The sanction of this article provides for a fine of UAH 17,000 to 25,500.

            The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine calls on those liable for military service with limited fitness to take this requirement responsibly and undergo a repeated medical examination in a timely manner.

            Deferral from the MCEC and disability data: beta testing of new features has started in Reserve+ 05.05.25, 16:04 • 6766 views

            Antonina Tumanova

            Antonina Tumanova

            SocietyWar
            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
            Ukraine
