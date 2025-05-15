$41.540.04
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 11057 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15728 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24375 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65699 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87611 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150167 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141454 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281681 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103714 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71893 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense plans to make all types of deferrals available in Reserve+ by the end of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

The Ministry of Defense plans to transfer all types of deferrals from mobilization to electronic format by the end of 2025. Currently, deferrals for five categories of citizens are already available in Reserve+.

The Ministry of Defense plans to make all types of deferrals available in Reserve+ by the end of the year

The Ministry of Defense plans to make all types of deferrals electronic by the end of 2025. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko on the telethon, UNN reports. 

Five types of deferral from conscription (already available in "Reserve+" - ed.) The Ministry of Defense has an ambitious goal to make all deferrals electronic by the end of the year. 330,000 users already have deferrals that they received through Reserve+ 

 - said Chernohorenko.

 Addition

Two new types of deferrals have been launched in the "Reserve+" mobile application - for people with temporary unfitness, as well as for families of military personnel with children under 18. 

In March, deferrals became available in Ukraine for people with disabilities, which can be оформлені in the "Reserve+" mobile application. 

Also, parents who have three or more children under the age of 18 can apply for a deferral if the children have one mother, the father is married to the mother and registered in Ukraine. 

Students, graduate students and doctoral students who are studying full-time or dual form of education without interruptions can also apply for a deferral.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
