The Ministry of Defense plans to make all types of deferrals available in Reserve+ by the end of the year

The Ministry of Defense plans to make all types of deferrals electronic by the end of 2025. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko on the telethon, UNN reports.

Five types of deferral from conscription (already available in "Reserve+" - ed.) The Ministry of Defense has an ambitious goal to make all deferrals electronic by the end of the year. 330,000 users already have deferrals that they received through Reserve+ - said Chernohorenko.

Addition

Two new types of deferrals have been launched in the "Reserve+" mobile application - for people with temporary unfitness, as well as for families of military personnel with children under 18.

In March, deferrals became available in Ukraine for people with disabilities, which can be оформлені in the "Reserve+" mobile application.

Also, parents who have three or more children under the age of 18 can apply for a deferral if the children have one mother, the father is married to the mother and registered in Ukraine.

Students, graduate students and doctoral students who are studying full-time or dual form of education without interruptions can also apply for a deferral.