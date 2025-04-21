JD Vance met with Pope Francis on Easter: what is known

US Vice President J.D. Vance and Pope Francis met at the Vatican on Easter Sunday, shortly before the Pontiff delivered a homily calling on political leaders to support vulnerable populations. Bloomberg reports this, informed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that this was the first meeting between a US Vice President and the Pontiff since 2020. At the same time, Vance only converted to Catholicism in 2019.

Vance spoke with Pope Francis, who was sitting in a wheelchair. The Pontiff presented the US Vice President with a Vatican tie, rosary beads, and Easter eggs for each of Vance's children - the publication writes.

"I know you haven't been well, but it's good to see you looking better. Thank you for the meeting," Vance told the Catholic leader, who was released from the hospital last month after battling pneumonia.

The authors indicate that Vance's stay at the Vatican lasted no more than 20 minutes. This was preceded by a longer visit by the US Vice President on Saturday, during which the Holy See stated that an "exchange of views" took place with church representatives on a number of issues, including migrants, refugees, and prisoners. The Vatican called the Saturday meeting "sincere".

Recall

In his Easter message "Urbi et Orbi", Pope Francis wished for the Risen Christ to bring peace to suffering Ukraine. He also called for an end to the conflict in Gaza.

Pope Francis appeared at the Vatican on Easter, sitting in a wheelchair