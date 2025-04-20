Pope Francis appeared at the Vatican on Easter, sitting in a wheelchair

On Sunday, April 20, Pope Francis appeared in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, where the festive ceremonies are taking place, to give the Easter blessing. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

It is noted that the 88-year-old pontiff arrived in St. Peter's Square, where the Easter ceremonies are taking place, around noon.

According to ABC News, the pontiff appeared in public after a brief meeting with Vice President J.D. Vance.

Sitting in a wheelchair, he blessed the crowd and said: "Buona Pasqua!" or "Happy Easter!"

May the principle of humanity never cease to be a characteristic feature of our daily actions. In the face of the brutality of conflicts involving defenseless civilians and attacking schools, hospitals, and humanitarian workers, we cannot afford to forget that the strikes are not aimed at targets, but at people, each of whom has a soul and human dignity. - the blessing states.

As ABC News writes, Pope Francis also called for an end to conflicts in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Easter in the Vatican on April 20 began without the participation of Pope Francis. He is recovering from bilateral pneumonia, and Cardinal Angelo Comastri conducted the mass.

