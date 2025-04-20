Pope Francis appeared at the Vatican on Easter, sitting in a wheelchair

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 11104 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 26032 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 28874 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 36211 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 42921 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 28260 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 23125 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19762 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80850 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85988 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2m/s
22%
748 mm
Popular news

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

April 20, 03:42 AM • 16842 views

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

April 20, 04:27 AM • 7924 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 14215 views

In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, Russians are slightly retreating - spokesperson for OSUV "Khortytsia"

08:45 AM • 6138 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 7954 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 8006 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 14243 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 26032 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 35607 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 35954 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 42921 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 29997 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 31921 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 33039 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 66842 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Pope Francis appeared at the Vatican on Easter, sitting in a wheelchair

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

Pope Francis (88) appeared on April 20 in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Easter in a wheelchair for the blessing. The Pontiff blessed the faithful, said "Happy Easter!" and called for an end to wars in the world.

Pope Francis appeared at the Vatican on Easter, sitting in a wheelchair

On Sunday, April 20, Pope Francis appeared in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, where the festive ceremonies are taking place, to give the Easter blessing. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

It is noted that the 88-year-old pontiff arrived in St. Peter's Square, where the Easter ceremonies are taking place, around noon.

According to ABC News, the pontiff appeared in public after a brief meeting with Vice President J.D. Vance.

Sitting in a wheelchair, he blessed the crowd and said: "Buona Pasqua!" or "Happy Easter!" 

May the principle of humanity never cease to be a characteristic feature of our daily actions. In the face of the brutality of conflicts involving defenseless civilians and attacking schools, hospitals, and humanitarian workers, we cannot afford to forget that the strikes are not aimed at targets, but at people, each of whom has a soul and human dignity.

- the blessing states.

As ABC News writes, Pope Francis also called for an end to conflicts in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Recall,

Easter in the Vatican on April 20 began without the participation of Pope Francis. He is recovering from bilateral pneumonia, and Cardinal Angelo Comastri conducted the mass.

Pope Francis was so close to death that doctors were considering stopping treatment - Reuters25.03.25, 16:59 • 25046 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Reuters
Pope Francis
Africa
Europe
Vatican City
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,132.80
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,572.64