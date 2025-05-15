Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

The negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, which were expected today, May 15, still cannot begin, primarily because, in contrast to the Ukrainian delegation, represented by senior government officials, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent those whom the press has already dubbed "technocrats". What other conclusions does the world press draw from this situation - the correspondent of UNN investigated.

Vladimir Putin is not afraid of Trump's reaction

"No matter how these extraordinary diplomatic hide-and-seek games unfold in Turkey, at the time of writing, there is one key conclusion. The Kremlin is not afraid of further sanctions, pressure from Europe, and does not succumb to the persuasion of President Donald Trump. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers potential internal traps due to a photo with the US leader and his Ukrainian enemy to be much greater than the possible damage that Trump's anger can cause," - CNN writes.

The publication notes that such a decision by the Russian dictator has "already paid off", because Trump's first reaction to the Kremlin's categorical refusal of direct negotiations between Zelensky and Putin was a statement that the head of the White House never expected the Russian leader to go to Turkey.

"Moscow has made its decision. The team that was sent to Istanbul was of a lower technical level, not even matching the seniority of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is currently in the country," the publication noted.

Will Volodymyr Zelenskyy start negotiations

CNN also writes that Zelenskyy is now facing an awkward choice. The Ukrainian leader should stay in Turkey long enough for Trump to know that he is serious about the meeting, but not so long that it looks like he is waiting for Putin.

He must either reject Russia's Istanbul initiative as too late, or enter into it and thus start a completely new path in peace talks, which have led almost nowhere for more than three months - the publication noted.

"Technocrats" from Russia

Sky News believes that Putin is trying to humiliate Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his actions. This was largely expressed by the fact that Russia did not disclose until the last moment who would arrive in Istanbul on its behalf.

"I think that the publication of the list at 11 pm last night, when everyone was waiting until the last moment to find out the composition of the Russian delegation, is a manifestation of power, as well as a manifestation of disrespect for Ukraine," - said the Moscow correspondent of the publication Ivor Bennett.

Bennett noted that the delegation being sent to Istanbul consists not of Russia's leading team, but of ordinary technical specialists, which makes full-fledged negotiations impossible.

Confirmation of this idea can be found in the material of The Guardian, which quotes the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself. In his first comments after landing in Ankara, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian delegation that arrived in Istanbul largely "theatrical props".

"We are in contact with the American side, I believe that they will also be present in Turkey at a high level. As for the Russians, we'll see. Officially, nothing has been confirmed, but from what we have observed, it is more like a theatrical prop than a serious one," he said.

"What we know for sure. This is who actually makes decisions on the Russian side. And we will act accordingly," he added, obviously hinting at Vladimir Putin.

The Guardian also reminded that the Russian delegation will be headed by Vladimir Medinsky, an advisor to Vladimir Putin, who headed the only previous round of direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul in 2022.

Russia's chief diplomats will not arrive

The publication also drew attention to the fact that Russia did not send its two chief diplomats - Yuriy Ushakov and Sergey Lavrov - to Turkey, who participated in previous high-level talks with American officials in Saudi Arabia.

"Moscow's decision to appoint Medinsky again indicates that the Kremlin is trying to resume negotiations on the same basis as in 2022. A round that is widely considered fruitless due to Russia's maximalist demands, including restrictions on Ukraine's military forces and sovereignty," the publication concludes.

The Telegraph writes that Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he sent a delegation of the "highest level", including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, heads of military and intelligence services, as well as senior officials from his office.

In order to make any decisions that could lead to a just peace - stressed the Ukrainian leader.

With his actions, Vladimir Putin actually showed that he has no intention of stopping his aggressive war against our state. Moreover, he will try to extract the maximum number of "trump cards" from this provocative situation, which he created himself.

Currently, the negotiations, which were planned for the first half of the day, have been postponed to the afternoon. It is worth waiting for the decision of Ukraine and its allies on whether these negotiations make any sense.

