The Russians are sending a low-level delegation and are not using the opportunity provided by Zelensky - Rutte

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 11006 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 23277 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 25044 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49848 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126665 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126406 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239864 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101703 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70764 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188199 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25716 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121370 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188526 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239864 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188199 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203459 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 26139 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86917 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61154 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82137 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 91615 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

The Russians are sending a low-level delegation and are not using the opportunity provided by Zelensky - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

NATO Secretary General stated that Putin did not take advantage of Zelensky's offer of negotiations by sending a low-level delegation to Turkey. Ukraine is ready for peace, but the ball is in Russia's court.

The Russians are sending a low-level delegation and are not using the opportunity provided by Zelensky - Rutte

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not take the opportunity to achieve peace after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to meet with him in Istanbul and sent a low-level delegation to Turkey for negotiations. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference in Antalya, reports UNN.

Details

Turkey certainly plays a very big role. Today's meeting in Istanbul is the result of this. The meeting of foreign ministers was very well organized here. This does not mean that other countries are not involved either. No, we have a "coalition of the willing", which includes Turkey, which, you know, started with the organization of France and Great Britain. And we are doing everything to ensure that when there is a ceasefire or a peace agreement, that peace is long, so that there is no repetition of what we had in 2014. In addition, now the ball is on the side of Russia. They are sending a low-level delegation and are not taking advantage of the opportunity provided by President Zelenskyy. He (Zelenskyy - ed.) said: "I am ready to sit next to Putin." As soon as there is a ceasefire, we are ready to negotiate a peace agreement. That is, Ukraine is ready. But now the ball is on the side of Russia, as I said

- Rutte said.

He also stressed that he is grateful to the United States for clearly focusing their attention on ending the war.  

Let us remind you

On Friday, May 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Ankara airport.

He also stated that his presence in Turkey is already a "very clear message" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the level of the Russian delegation looks like a stage prop. Ukraine will consider further steps after the conversation with Turkish President Erdogan.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$64.11
Bitcoin
$102,389.50
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$34.93
Золото
$3,181.81
Ethereum
$2,555.55