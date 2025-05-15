$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 10951 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 23092 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 24887 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49693 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126527 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126324 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239653 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101697 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70759 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188042 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Publications
Exclusives
Putin will not go to Istanbul in the coming days - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Vladimir Putin is not going to visit Istanbul in the near future, Dmitry Peskov said. A meeting with Trump is also not being prepared, this requires certain prerequisites.

Putin will not go to Istanbul in the coming days - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not planning to visit Istanbul in the coming days. In addition, the Kremlin is not preparing a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump. According to Russian media, this was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

No, no preparations are being made for the coming days. The issue has not yet been agreed upon or raised in a substantive plan. So there is nothing to say yet

 - said Peskov, answering journalists' questions.

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan Met in Ankara 15.05.25, 13:38 • 1630 views

At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that a "whole range of preconditions is needed to prepare a meeting between Putin and Trump, it is not only a matter of progress or its absence in Ukraine."

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation14.05.25, 19:00 • 185115 views

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his presence in Turkey is already "a very clear message" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
