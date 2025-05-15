Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not planning to visit Istanbul in the coming days. In addition, the Kremlin is not preparing a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump. According to Russian media, this was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

No, no preparations are being made for the coming days. The issue has not yet been agreed upon or raised in a substantive plan. So there is nothing to say yet - said Peskov, answering journalists' questions.

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan Met in Ankara

At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that a "whole range of preconditions is needed to prepare a meeting between Putin and Trump, it is not only a matter of progress or its absence in Ukraine."

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his presence in Turkey is already "a very clear message" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.