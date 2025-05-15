Putin will not go to Istanbul in the coming days - Peskov
Kyiv • UNN
Vladimir Putin is not going to visit Istanbul in the near future, Dmitry Peskov said. A meeting with Trump is also not being prepared, this requires certain prerequisites.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not planning to visit Istanbul in the coming days. In addition, the Kremlin is not preparing a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump. According to Russian media, this was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.
No, no preparations are being made for the coming days. The issue has not yet been agreed upon or raised in a substantive plan. So there is nothing to say yet
At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that a "whole range of preconditions is needed to prepare a meeting between Putin and Trump, it is not only a matter of progress or its absence in Ukraine."
Let us remind you
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his presence in Turkey is already "a very clear message" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.